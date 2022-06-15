Meet the 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' Judges
No one asked for an Iron Chef America reboot of a show that was already a reboot of a Japanese show, but Netflix gave us just that with Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. So, who are the judges in the show and how big of a role do they play in choosing the winner?
As with the original U.S. version of the show, the judges award points to the chefs who compete each episode. And with this show, it's all in the name of being crowned the Iron Legend.
So, who are the 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' judges?
Some of the judges in the Netflix competition show are real life chefs themselves. Others are from the entertainment business in general with a vested interest in cooking.
Different judges pop in throughout the season, so they won't all be in one episode. But some of the judges for Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend may be enough to keep even the most casual fan interested in the cooking show.
Like we said, not all of the judges in the Netflix show will be in one episode. But because they're sprinkled in throughout the season, you'll get to see at least a few of these in each episode.
Francis Lam
Francis is a food journalist and cookbook editor. If that isn't enough to qualify him to judge chefs in a cooking show of this caliber, he has written for publications like Gourmet, Bon Appetít, and Food & Wine and he hosts the podcast The Splendid Table, which is partly about food.
Justin Willman
Justin might not be an award-winning chef or baker, but he does have a way with words as an accomplished magician. He has also hosted shows like Cupcake Wars and King of Cones. So at the very least, he's no stranger to being around competing chefs on reality TV.
Nancy Silverton
Nancy is a chef who owns multiple restaurants and once worked with Wolfgang Puck. In 2014, she won the James Beard Foundation's Outstanding Chef Award. And she's well-known for her work with artisan breads throughout the U.S.
Danny Trejo
Most people know Danny for his many, many movies over the years. And, while he's no professional chef, he does know his way around a kitchen. He wrote Trejo's Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A.: A Cookbook and he has shared countless personal recipes on social media over the years.
Wolfgang Puck
Wolfgang is a world-renowned chef whose name is known even by those who have very little interest in cooking or in reality cooking shows in general. His name is on restaurants, cookbooks, and even kitchen gadgets. It makes sense for him to be part of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.
Lorena Garcia
Lorena was in Season 4 of Top Chef Masters, but her expertise in cooking doesn't end there. She has multiple cookbooks, sit-down airport restaurants, and she owns a culinary loft, which can be rented out for filming, cooking workshops, or private events.
Loni Love
Loni is a beloved comedian, but she does have some experience in cooking too. Well, bad cooking, that is. She competed in Season 9 of Worst Cooks in America. But don't assume that just because she isn't the best cook that she can't properly judge others. Because she totally can.
Nilou Motamed
Some people know Nilou as the editor-in-chief of Food & Wine magazine and Condé Nast's Epicurious. But others know her as a longtime judge for Top Chef. So adding her to the roster of judges on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend totally fits.
Andrew Zimmern
You might know Andrew best for his Bizarre Foods shows on the Travel Channel. He's also a writer and chef and he might just add a little comedic relief when he appears as a judge in this Netflix series.
Masaharu Morimoto
Masaharu is from not only Iron Chef America, but also the original Japanese version that started it all. His name is another one associated with food more often than not and it just wouldn't be an Iron Chef show without him here to help pick the best of the best.
