Meet the 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' Judges

No one asked for an Iron Chef America reboot of a show that was already a reboot of a Japanese show, but Netflix gave us just that with Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. So, who are the judges in the show and how big of a role do they play in choosing the winner?

As with the original U.S. version of the show, the judges award points to the chefs who compete each episode. And with this show, it's all in the name of being crowned the Iron Legend.