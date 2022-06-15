'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' Has a Key Similarity to the OG Show
Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.
The original American version of Iron Chef America ended in 2018, but it just got a fresh start on Netflix with the official spinoff / reboot, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. But what is the prize for the new version of Iron Chef?
The original series is different from this version in a few key ways. However, the competition is the same and the stakes (steaks?) are similar.
In the original Food Network series Iron Chef America, also called Iron Chef, a chef would compete against other chefs each episode. Judges awarded points to each chef's meal to determine the winner of the episode.
The winner would then go on to compete in an Iron Chef finale for the winning title of the Iron Chef. The Netflix version is pretty similar, but what does the Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend actually get?
What is the 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' prize?
If you expect the winner of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend to win a cash prize and cooking contract with a Michelin star restaurant, you're going to be disappointed. Instead, similar to the original series, the winner on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend wins the first ever title of "Iron Legend." There's even a gold kitchen knife featured in the show that seems to act as a sort of trophy.
So while the title is new, the prize is still the same.
In the Netflix show, one top chef of the season will battle it out with a team of former official Iron Chefs to win the title. They are essential on their own as they go head to head with multiple chefs at a time in a final cooking competition in the season finale.
And, while there's no prize that involves a dollar sign and lots of zeros, the possibility of being named the Iron Legend is a pretty sweet incentive.
Alton Brown returns to the 'Iron Chef' spinoff with a co-host.
Alton Brown, who hosted the original Iron Chef America, returns to the spinoff and to his hosting duties. He's here to explain the process, encourage the competing chefs, and even give longtime fans of the franchise a familiar face. And Kristen Kish, who won Season 10 of Top Chef, is Alton's co-host.
Who wins 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend'?
At the end of the show's inaugural season, the final remaining competing chef faces off against the team of Iron Chefs who have already proven themselves. And, although Chef Esther Choi puts up a good fight and delivers on "grace and taste," as Mark Dacascos tells her in the finale, she doesn't win.
Instead, the five Iron Chefs win the season. But that just means future competitors have a lot more to fight for on the show.
Watch Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on Netflix.