Alex Guarnaschelli's Boyfriend Is a Chef Just Like Her — Meet Him Here!

According to social media, Alex is now dating Michael Castellon , who is better known as Chef Mike. So yes, he's a chef just like her! He's known for being a Chopped champion, and he's also appeared on Guy's Grocery Games and on Iron Chef America as Alex's sous chef.

It's unclear how long the adorable couple has been dating, but Mike has taken to social media a few times to give her sweet shout-outs over the past few months. "#2019 was an #amazing #year #love #ending it with the #mylove #2020 #watchout@guarnaschelli," he wrote alongside a selfie of the two on New Year's Eve.

He followed up with a cute caption on another happy-looking photo of them saying "#love that is all." On Valentine's Day, he wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to my love" on Instagram.