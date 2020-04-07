Alex Guarnaschelli's Boyfriend Is a Chef Just Like Her — Meet Him Here!By Samantha Faragalli Younghans
If you watch Food Network, then it's likely you know of Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. In addition to being a past winner of Iron Chef America, she's appeared on different popular shows including Chopped, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, Guy's Grocery Games, Alex's Day Off, and The Cooking Loft, while also serving as the executive chef at NYC's Butter. That said, many are curious about her personal life, including who she is dating nowadays. Scroll down to meet Alex Guarnaschelli's boyfriend Chef Mike!
Who is Alex Guarnaschelli dating? She's with Chef Mike.
According to social media, Alex is now dating Michael Castellon, who is better known as Chef Mike. So yes, he's a chef just like her! He's known for being a Chopped champion, and he's also appeared on Guy's Grocery Games and on Iron Chef America as Alex's sous chef.
It's unclear how long the adorable couple has been dating, but Mike has taken to social media a few times to give her sweet shout-outs over the past few months. "#2019 was an #amazing #year #love #ending it with the #mylove #2020 #watchout@guarnaschelli," he wrote alongside a selfie of the two on New Year's Eve.
He followed up with a cute caption on another happy-looking photo of them saying "#love that is all." On Valentine's Day, he wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to my love" on Instagram.
While Michael doesn't really appear on Alex's Instagram account, she did post a video of Mike on Facebook in September 2019 talking about a project he was working on, and she called him her "boyfriend" in the caption. Fans took to the comments to express how happy they were for her. "He is totally cute. I hope he is your boyfriend. And he can cook, too!" one wrote. Another added, "Handsome and a chef also. Awesome."
Has Alex Guarnaschelli been married before?
Yes, Alex has been married once before. In April of 2007, she tied the knot with Brandon Clark, her now ex-husband, after meeting him at New York's Institute of Culinary Education in 2006. The couple finalized their divorce after eight years of marriage in 2015.
Does Alex Guarnaschelli have kids?
Yes, Alex is a mom to a 12-year-old daughter, Ava Clark, whom she welcomed in July 2007, just months after her wedding to Brandon. The two are incredibly close, as Alex often shares sweet photos of them all over her social media.
Funny enough, Ava is taking an interest in cooking just like her famous mom. "Ava is very territorial and independent about cooking. She acts like a chef," Alex told Food52 in June 2019. "She also has such a natural instinct that I don’t want to get in her way."
But no matter which career path Ava decides to take, Alex is being incredibly supportive. "I don’t care if she becomes an accountant, fire fighter, vacuum cleaner salesperson, deep sea diver, writer or chef," she added. "I’m totally excited to watch her life unfold."
