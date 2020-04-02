For Food Network Star Tyler Florence, Family Is Everything

The two of them met in 2004 at the Sundance Film Festival. Tolan was working for New York chef Rocco DiSpirito at the time, and Rocco introduced the marketing and public relations specialist to Tyler.

At the time, Tyler was one of New York’s rising star chefs who was training under culinary legends like Charlie Palmer at Aureole, Marta Pulini at Mad 61, and Rick Laakkonen.