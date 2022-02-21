Christine Brown Will Star in a Cooking Show Spinoff Called 'Cooking With Just Christine'

As Sister Wives fans witnessed in Season 16 of the TLC series, Christine Brown has officially left Kody Brown. It was a decision that was years in the making, of course, but their relationship struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic proved too much to overcome.

Now that Christine has broken away from the life of polygamy (and potentially from Sister Wives, as well), she's wasted no time in figuring out a way forward! Christine will be starring in a spinoff show titled Cooking With Just Christine. Keep reading to get all the details about the upcoming TLC.com series.