Christine Brown Will Star in a Cooking Show Spinoff Called 'Cooking With Just Christine'By Michelle Stein
Feb. 21 2022, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
As Sister Wives fans witnessed in Season 16 of the TLC series, Christine Brown has officially left Kody Brown. It was a decision that was years in the making, of course, but their relationship struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic proved too much to overcome.
Now that Christine has broken away from the life of polygamy (and potentially from Sister Wives, as well), she's wasted no time in figuring out a way forward! Christine will be starring in a spinoff show titled Cooking With Just Christine. Keep reading to get all the details about the upcoming TLC.com series.
Christine Brown is getting her own cooking show on TLC.com.
In a sneak peek for the upcoming show, Christine explains the premise behind Cooking With Just Christine.
"I'm Christine Brown. You know me from Sister Wives, but what you might not know is how much I love to cook," she says to the camera in the clip. "I'm sharing some of my favorite recipes. They're not only delicious but super easy to make. So get your apron ready because Cooking With Just Christine is coming to TLC.com."
According to her Instagram post announcing the new cooking show, a new episode of Cooking With Just Christine will drop every Sunday on TLC's website.
Is Christine Brown leaving 'Sister Wives'?
Season 16 of Sister Wives followed the Brown family's struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing major cracks in the foundation of their plural marriage. The subsequent four-part special, Sister Wives: One on One, offered a behind-the-scenes look at the interpersonal turmoil.
Now that Christine and Kody are officially over and moving on with their separate lives, fans are understandably curious: What does that mean for the future of Sister Wives?
Honestly, there are still a ton of directions in which the show could go — with or without Christine's participation.
It would be interesting for fans to be able to see how Christine's leaving affects the larger family. How are Robyn, Janelle, and Meri coping — and is Kody considering dropping the polygamous lifestyle, too? How have the relationships between Christine's kids and the other women's kids changed? Will Christine eventually start dating again?
Still, at such a vulnerable time in their lives, the Brown family might want to take a step back from the spotlight in order to regroup. And perhaps Christine, in particular, no longer wishes to be associated with the show.
It looks like viewers will just have to wait and see what Kody, Janelle, Meri, Robyn, and Christine decide about the future of Sister Wives. Of course, the network will have to weigh in on the potential benefits/risks, too.
TLC has not yet renewed the show for Season 17, but that's par for the course when it comes to the network making such announcements. Typically, premiere dates are revealed just weeks before new episodes start airing, so there's still hope for Sister Wives fans who are holding out for more Brown family content.
In the meantime, they can catch new episodes of Cooking With Just Christine Sundays on TLC.com.