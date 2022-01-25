Is Robyn Brown's Secret Nanny Actually a Surrogate?

Season 16 of Sister Wives has exposed a lot of cracks within the Brown family, as evidenced by Christine's recent departure from the plural family.

Following weeks of conflict and contentiousness, on top of the already stressful COVID-19 pandemic, viewers have watched the Browns struggle to agree on all kinds of matters — from where to quarantine to whether the households should mix, to how much time Kody ought to spend with each of his wives and children.