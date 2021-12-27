Christine, Janelle, Maddie, and Meri Brown Have All Posted on Instagram About MLMs

Christine, Janelle, Maddie, and Meri Brown Have All Posted on Instagram About MLMsBy Leila Kozma
The stars of Sister Wives have had their fair share of financial troubles.
According to an older rumor, the family was at risk of getting evicted from their rental property in Flagstaff, Ariz., following complaints by their neighbors. In the fall of 2020, family patriarch Kody Brown garnered attention for racking up $2,600 in property tax debt. So how do they manage to get by? Are the Browns involved in MLM companies?
Christine, Janelle, Janelle's daughter, Maddie, and Meri Brown might all be involved MLM companies.
The Sister Wives stars frequently take to Instagram to share updates on family hangouts. But they also use the social media platform to promote products like the Plexus Pink Drink, branded as a dietary supplement that helps "reduce hunger" while supporting "healthy glucose metabolism." According to ScamRisk.com, the company is an MLM (multi-level marketing company).
Christine, Janelle, and Maddie run at least two Instagram accounts, Secret to Selfcare and Life With Health and Happiness, which boast 24,400 and 38,300 followers.
With these accounts, they try to sell health products like Plexus's Slim® Hunger Control Natural Black Cherry Lime Blossom, a drink with carrot and hibiscus concentrate that aims to reduce hunger and thereby help people lose weight, and beauty products like the Plexus® Nourishing Body Butter, described as an "intense moisturizing body butter" on Plexus Worldwide.
Christine, Janelle, and Maddie predominantly focus on items by Plexus. But the Scottsdale-based MLM company has come under fire in the past. In June 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urged them to stop marketing their products as immune system boosters that may decrease the risk of coronavirus infection.
Meanwhile, an older product by Plexus, the Plexus Slim Accelerator Three Day Trial, was banned by the Australian Department of Health. The pack poses a "serious risk to your health and should not be taken," the department warned in 2013. Christine, Janelle, and Maddie don't seem to have promoted this particular product.
Plexus Pink Drink appears to be getting a mixed reputation on Twitter.
"Dear middle-aged woman who wants me to buy Plexus: I can hardly afford to buy a $4 coffee. I’m not about to buy some $40 Pink Drink that tastes like watered down Pepto-Bismol," tweeted @em_bongo.
Meri Brown also posted on Instagram on Dec. 4, 2021, about a LuLaRoe trip to Utah.
Christine mentioned LuLaRoe in an Instagram post shared on Dec. 8, 2021, a known MLM.
Meanwhile, Meri embarked on a trip to Utah in the fall of 2021. "#BecauseOfLuLaRoe I get to hang out with some of the best, most giving, kind, and loving people. The relationships and friendships I'm forming go beyond just business, and for that, I am grateful," Meri wrote.
The explosive documentary series about LuLaRoe, LuLaRich, came out on Amazon Prime Video in September 2021.
Robyn Brown from 'Sister Wives' doesn't seem to be too actively involved with Plexus.
On the other hand, Robyn Brown doesn't seem to be too active on Instagram. She likely doesn't use the social media platform to promote brands like Plexus, but her exact ties (or lack thereof) to the company are unknown. She has promoted the family jewelry and clothing line, My Sisterwife's Closet, in the past.
