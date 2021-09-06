The MLM LuLaRoe Has Seen Tons of Controversy — Here's Why

LuLaRoe is a multilevel marketing or MLM company. According to Investopedia , this is a business model where companies use their members or distributors to sell their products. Although this is a legitimate and legal way to run a company, it can be confused with or used to cover up pyramid schemes.

In the VICE documentary Why Women Are Quitting Their Side Hustle: Leaving LuLaRoe , former LuLaRoe employees talk about their experiences with the company. Courtney Harwood speaks about how much money she made in the MLM. When she first saw success, she was easily making five figures monthly. "I was on my way to being a millionaire," she says in the doc.

Courtney says LuLaRoe pushed recruiting much more than selling the clothing and that's a major sign of a pyramid scheme, according to the FTC . The documentary shows that this was the beginning of the end for the company.

At the end of it all, Courtney made a lot of money, but it wouldn't last. In the documentary, we see her packing to sell the house she bought with money she made at LuLaRoe. Because things started to go downhill behind the scenes, different policy changes were made so that the company could save money, and the distributors suffered for it.

LaShae Benson was hired to onboard new distributors. In the documentary, she said, "We were growing so fast. I don't think that the system was big enough."