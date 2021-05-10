Tiffany Brooks Credits Her Husband as Being the "Wingman" of Her Company

HGTV is a treasure trove for shows that transform dull and drab homes into works of art. Typically, there is a host or designer behind the project of transforming a boring space into a dream home for the owners. In the case of the new HGTV show $50K Three Ways, interior designer Tiffany Brooks is at the helm.

Tiffany has already been an HGTV star since her big 2018 win on HGTV Design Star, but now, she’s ready for a new challenge. Ever since HGTV announced that Tiffany would be hosting a new show, fans have been interested in not only Tiffany’s keen eye for design, but also in her personal life. So, does Tiffany have a husband? Kids? We have all the details below!

Tiffany Brooks’s husband, Dante, helps out with her design firm.

According to The Cinemaholic , Tiffany and Dante met in the 1990s when they were both in high school. The high school sweethearts dated for some time before tying the knot, and have now been married for several years.

Source: Instagram

According to Tiffany’s website , Dante is an intricate part of her business. He even has a page dedicated to his role at her design firm as the “wingman” of the company. “Dante is my backup. He is there to handle any scheduling with the trades and managing the installations. He is always on call, and there when you or I may need him. We love him because he always is smiling and his positive energy is contagious!” she wrote.

Dante’s favorite sports team is the Chicago Bulls, which makes sense considering Tiffany and Dante are both from the Chicagoland area. When it comes to what kind of superpower Dante would prefer, he took a silly approach with his answer. “I would go to stores and knock stuff off of the shelves as people shopped,” he joked.

