'$50K Three Ways' Host Tiffany Brooks Shares a Unique Bond with Her Son

While all of the Design Star winners receive their own shows on HGTV, only a select few have managed to become staple personalities on the network.

Tiffany Brooks won the eighth and final season of the design competition back in 2013, and she's since become one of the most recognizable decorators on the network. After leading The Most Embarrassing Rooms in America, Tiffany appeared as a guest designer on several top ensemble programs for the network, like Rock the Block.