HGTV Star Tiffany Brooks' Tips to Redoing Your Home Office on a Budget (EXCLUSIVE)

With many people now working remotely in their home offices, top interior designer Tiffany Brooks teamed up with Staples Connect to give one lucky winner of the #RemoteOfficeRedo sweepstakes the opportunity to redo their home office space.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), millions of Americans began working remotely. And, it seems that this new work trend of telecommunicating is here to stay.

She also clued us in on the mistakes that many people make when it comes to home office ideas. Keep reading to find out what Tiffany had to say.

Since many of us are looking for an upgrade for our home workspaces, Distractify spoke exclusively with Tiffany, who currently stars on HGTV's Rock the Block, about how you can redo your space to suit your personal design needs.

Tiffany Brooks believes your home office should have a balance of style and function.

As we all try to maintain some sort of normalcy during the ongoing pandemic, Tiffany explained how important it is to have a "home office that reflects your mood, your style, [and] your swag." She told us, "Mentally, you do need to have that space carved out," adding, "You need inspiring things and a setup that makes sense."

The Rock the Block star explained that many people fall into a design genre and you should figure out your style to find out what type of colors and aesthetic that you love. From there, Tiffany suggests that you "surround yourself with objects" that are both convenient and functional. For example, she loves to hang pictures of her family members and multi-functional gadgets that will charge her phone, remind her to drink more water, etc.

As for major mistakes to avoid, Tiffany's pet peeve is when people hang pictures that are too high or do not have an area rug to define the space. However, a major mistake to just simply avoid is a DIY project ... if you've never done DIY. "For example, going about it on your own to build a built-in. If it’s your first time doing it, maybe you should not be doing it," she said. "There are definitely office furniture pieces that you can purchase. So I would say don’t go for the DIY gusto if you’ve never DIY-ed before. Start slower than that."

