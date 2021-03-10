'Rock the Block' Features Some Familiar Home Renovation Faces

There's something undeniably appealing about home renovation shows. There's some kind of drunken, pie-in-the-sky wishing that goes on when you watch professionals transform a humble plot of land or a fixer-upper home into something truly magical.

Through the magic of TV editing, it all looks like such an attainable dream! Even on shows like Rock the Block, which puts a unique spin on home improvement by adding a competition element. So who is judging in Season 2?