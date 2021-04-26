'$50K Three Ways' Was Filmed in Tiffany Brooks's Home State of Illinois

'$50K Three Ways' Was Filmed in Tiffany Brooks's Home State of IllinoisBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 26 2021, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
HGTV's latest offering, $50K Three Ways, follows interior designer Tiffany Brooks as she devises three different but equally unique design plans for the homeowners appearing on the show.
The extravagant format allows Tiffany to showcase her vast skill set while also pushing her clients to revise their priorities and think through which rooms they would like to refurbish the most. So, where is $50K Three Ways filmed?
'$50K Three Ways' is filmed in Illinois.
$50K Three Ways breaks away with the standard format of home makeover shows by calling on show host Tiffany to come up with not one but three design plans catering to her clients' needs and personalities.
A seasoned interior designer and HGTV regular, Tiffany launched her first company, the Chicago- and Milwaukee-based You and Your Decor, in 2007. She made her TV debut on Season 8 of HGTV Design Star, where she was crowned the winner. $50K Three Ways is filmed in Tiffany's home state of Illinois.
Tiffany's interior design firm, Tiffany Brooks Interiors, is headquartered in Grayslake, Ill., an idyllic village located just an hour's drive from Chicago. $50K Three Ways offers a rare glimpse into her practice. As such, the show is filmed in Illinois.
As Tiffany explained in an interview with the Chicago Tribune, working on the show didn't pose that much of a challenge for her and her team, as they already had plenty of opportunities to finesse their organizational skills while routinely working on 30 projects at the same time.
"Since we do this in real life, we have a good handle on it. We typically are used to working with 30 projects at a time, and with $50K Three Ways, that takes up 11 of them," Tiffany said.
"We work as a well-oiled machine getting all these projects done. So it's kind of crazy. We do have our moments though, where it gets hard and we're late night in here with wine and pizza crying together. But it's few and far between."
Tiffany came up with three design plans for each episode of '$50K Three Ways.'
For each episode of $50K Three Ways, Tiffany devised three different design plans, each of which caters perfectly to her clients' varied needs. As a new sneak peek suggests, however, the broad range of options may become a source of some mild conflict for some of the homeowners.
Each episode shows different homeowners — who have $50,000 to splurge — as they work out where their true priorities lie and which parts of their house they deem the most necessary to fix.
"Everyone has a million things in their house they'd like to change, but few people have the budget to fix it all at once, and that's why they call me," Tiffany told HGTV. "You may not be able to redesign your home from top to bottom, but we can create something amazing by spending money in all the right places."
Catch new episodes of $50K Three Ways every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV.