'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Has Three Beautiful Grandkids

Thanks, in part, to his insistence on building a large family with several wives, Kody is looking to become the proud grandfather of many kids.

Kody married his first wife, Meri, in 1990. He and Janelle spiritually married in 1993, while Kody and his now ex-partner, Christine, held their spiritual union in 1994. Kody and Meri share a 26-year-old daughter, Mariah Lian. Mariah announced her engagement to Audrey Kriss a few years ago.