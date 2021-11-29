'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Has Three Beautiful Grandkids

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Has Three Beautiful GrandkidsBy Leila Kozma
Nov. 29 2021, Published 10:09 a.m. ET
Season 16 of Sister Wives kicked off on Nov. 21, 2021, capturing the latest challenges Kody Brown and his partners, Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and his now-ex, Christine, have to face. The episodes capture the unique issues the polygamous family has to deal with in the process of bringing the various branches closer together.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown has a few grandchildren.
Raised by traditional Mormon parents, Kody was likely eager to lead his life in accord with the belief system from the get-go. In a 2012 interview with Today, he firmly denied the claim that he is a "womanizer," insisting that he was attracted to polygamy for intellectual and spiritual reasons.
"My parents were struggling with the dichotomy within the Mormon faith over plural marriage," Kody told Las Vegas Sun in 2012. "When I got married at age 22, this was a choice we came by out of true conviction and seeking knowledge from the All-Mighty."
Thanks, in part, to his insistence on building a large family with several wives, Kody is looking to become the proud grandfather of many kids.
Kody married his first wife, Meri, in 1990. He and Janelle spiritually married in 1993, while Kody and his now ex-partner, Christine, held their spiritual union in 1994. Kody and Meri share a 26-year-old daughter, Mariah Lian. Mariah announced her engagement to Audrey Kriss a few years ago.
Kody and Janelle share six kids. Twenty-seven-year-old Logan Taylor started dating Michelle Petty in 2015. They got engaged in September 2017.
Kody and Janelle's second-oldest, Madison Rose, tied the knot with longtime partner Caleb Brush in 2016. A family-oriented couple, they wasted no time. They surprised Kody and Janelle with a grandson, Axel James, in May 2017. Their second kid, Evangalynn Brush, was born in August 2019.
Kody and Janelle are the proud parents of 24-year-old Hunter Elias, 23-year-old Robert Garrison, 20-year-old Gabriel, and 16-year-old Savanah as well. Hunter, Robert, and Gabriel have yet to get into the family planning mode.
For a while, Robert was said to be dating a young woman named Kylie Marshall. A talented businessman, Robert is the owner of Bob's Floral, a fashion brand specialising in Hawaiian shirts with a modern feel. A keen traveler, he rarely ever shares details about his love life on Instagram.
Kody Brown's youngest grandkid was born in April 2021.
Kody shares six kids with his ex, Christine, 26-year-old Aspyn, 25-year-old Mykelti, 23-year-old Paedon Rex, 20-year-old Gwendlyn Genielle, 18-year-old Ysabel Brown, and 11-year-old Truely Grace.
Aspyn and Mitch Thompson celebrated their third anniversary in the summer of 2021. Childhood friends, they reconnected later on in their early adulthood, and they have been inseparable ever since.
In April 2021, Mykelti and her husband of almost five years, Antonio Padron, welcomed their first baby girl, Avalon Asa. As such, they brought the total number of Brown grandchildren to three.
Kody is also the adoptive father of 21-year-old David Preston, 19-year-old Aurora Alice, and 16-year-old Breanna Rose, Robyn's kids from a previous marriage. Kody and Robyn also share 10-year-old Solomon Kody and 5-year-old Ariella Mae. So while Kody may only have three grandchildren right now, it's safe to say there will probably be more in his future.
Catch new episodes of Sister Wives every Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.