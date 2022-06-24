Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Padron Are Expecting Twins — When Is Her Due Date?

In an episode of Sister Wives when the Browns met Tony's parents and siblings for the first time, Kody aptly summed up Mykelti's then-fiancé's quirky and playful personality.

"There's something about Tony," Kody told producers, with a smile. "He's always joking around, he's always pushing buttons. But it seems really simple and safe. He never offends me except when he — and it doesn't offend me — but he does things that are really politically incorrect."