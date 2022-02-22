Logo
Home > Realitytv > Sister Wives
padeon brown tiktok
Source: Instagram

Paedon Brown's TikTok Videos Are Giving 'Sister Wives' Fans so Much Life

By

Feb. 22 2022, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Now that another season of Sister Wives has come to an end — and the future of the long-running TLC series is up in the air — fans have found a new source for updates about the Brown family: Paedon Brown's TikTok account.

Article continues below advertisement

Paedon, 23, is the third-born child of Christine and Kody Brown, and the couple's only son. (They share six kids together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.) Paedon previously graduated from National Guard Boot Camp. More recently, he's accumulated more than 237,000 followers on TikTok.

paedon brown tiktok
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Paedon Brown opened up via TikTok about his struggles with body issues and depression

Paedon regularly posts to TikTok and Instagram, with many of his video clips featuring corny jokes or silly anecdotes. But every once in a while, the former Sister Wives star offers serious insight into his life that fans wouldn't otherwise be privy to.

In January 2022, Paedon revealed that he does not tune into the TLC series "because of my family, that's kind of odd."

"I stopped watching the show because I didn't like what I saw," he explained. "I was 12 and my absolutely incredible father, Kody, and my absolutely incredible-to-this-day-mother, Christine, were both doing great, and I didn't like me. I've had severe body issues since I was 9. And then when we moved, I had severe depression issues."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok

Paedon went on to explain how he kept seeing himself getting "worse and worse and worse," and hates that the "worst part" of his life is what "everybody will remember."

"So I started doing this so that I'll be remembered as the fun quirky great looking guy who [overcame] a lot of hard things and came out of a lot of bad places," he shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Paedon's TikTok video of him wearing a "What does the nanny do?" shirt went viral.

In February 2022, Paedon posted a video to TikTok that turned quite a few heads — over 1 million of them, to be precise.

The Sister Wives star took to the social media platform to share a T-shirt he had received in the mail. As he casually revealed in the TikTok video, the shirt read, "What. Does. The Nanny. Do?"

"So I got this package in the mail. And it doesn't matter, the package isn't super important, but it's kinda just like... kinda funny?"

Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

As fans of the TLC show know all too well, the quote comes from Paedon's mother, Christine. She famously wondered what, exactly, Kody and Robyn's nanny did — as far as both work and precautions around COVID-19 — that allowed her to interact with Robyn's kids, when Kody's extremely strict rules about strangers and other family members kept the plural family from mixing and interacting.

paedon brown what does the nanny do
Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

More recently, Paedon also helped promote his mother's upcoming TLC.com series, Cooking With Just Christine, which drops new episodes every Sunday on the website.

Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

Who knows? Paedon's social media popularity combined with the public's ongoing interest in the Sister Wives family may eventually lead to a spinoff featuring the older Brown children. (Fingers crossed!)

The final episode of Sister Wives: One on One airs at 10 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Sister Wives' Nanny Mindy Jessop Is Grinding Christine's Gears

Christine Brown Will Star in a Cooking Show Spinoff Called 'Cooking With Just Christine'

Christine From 'Sister Wives' Is Getting Her Own Spinoff — Will She Still Appear on the Original Show?

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.