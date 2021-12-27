'Sister Wives' Nanny Mindy Jessop Is Grinding Christine's Gears

'Sister Wives' Nanny Mindy Jessop Is Grinding Christine's GearsBy Pippa Raga
Dec. 27 2021, Published 3:18 a.m. ET
To some, it might feel like a breath of fresh air to see that reality TV stars are taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. Sister Wives patriarch and father of 18, Kody Brown, has been unwavering in his commitment to take all the necessary precautions to keep his large family healthy since the first American case of the coronavirus was announced in 2020.
But lately, tensions around pandemic protocols have been mounting in the Brown households, and things came to a head in a December 2021 episode, when it was announced that Robyn — the wife with the biggest house and with whom viewers claim Kody spends most of his time — has a nanny, i.e. a stranger entering and exiting the house, essentially the opposite of what Kody sees as reducing potential COVID spread.
What exactly is going down in the Brown houses and who is this controversial nanny? Keep reading.
Christine Brown is not pleased that Robyn has a secret nanny.
Yikes! Trouble in plural paradise! Sister Wives fans were shocked to hear that Robyn was allowed to have a secret nanny, considering the strict COVID rules head honcho Kody Brown has put in place.
Let's explain. Kody has been so strict about doing his part to stop the COVID spread (we love to see it!), that he hasn't allowed the family to celebrate birthdays or graduations, hasn't allowed his kids to see their significant others, and hasn't even allowed the younger children from different households to play together. What's more, Kody even refused to travel to New Jersey to accompany his and Christine's daughter, Ysabel, for her scoliosis surgery.
Kody has even gone so far as to not allow his first wife, Meri, to interact with the others wives and their children — despite the fact that Meri's only daughter, Mariah, moved out on her own a long time ago.
So just imagine, given Kody's CDC-level precautions, bringing a stranger from outside of the four households into the mix? Christine did not hold back when she aired her frustrations during Dec. 26's episode. "What is the nanny and her husband doing that makes it so they can come over?" she asked. "'Cause when I'm home, I do exactly what I should, yet my girls can't see their siblings. What does the nanny do?"
Who is Robyn's nanny on 'Sister Wives'?
Robyn's nanny has been making Christine (and fans alike) see red, and her name is Mindy Jessop. Mindy is Robyn's "step-niece."
"Robyn is my aunt," Mindy, who also comes from a plural family, said on the series. "She is my mom's sister, from a different mother."
Audiences are siding with Christine — who announced her split from Kody after 27 years in November 2021 — in questioning Robyn's need for extra help. Robyn has five children, aged 21, 18, 16, 10, and 5. "Solomon goes to school and the children do not have health insurance but she has a nanny," wrote one incredulous fan on Twitter. "Did any of the other wives with way more children have nannies?" wondered another.
Plus, many viewers agree that Christine, who contributes to the family's finances at large, has every right to know more about the nanny she is helping to pay for.
Some audience members have even gone so far as to take this nanny kerfuffle as the latest sign of proof that Robyn is Kody's favorite wife. "It seems like Robyn has quite a lot! The biggest house, Kody, the biggest lot, a nanny... What?! She is a stay-at-home mom, doesn't let the other wives come over, has grown children who can help her," wrote one. Another speculated, "Just shows their true colors and that Kody is only using COVID as an excuse to ignore the rest of the family. It's so disgusting!"