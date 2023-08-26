Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Who Is Audrey Kriss? Meet the 'Sister Wives' Family Member Married to Leon Brown Who is Audrey Kriss? Here is everything to know about the family member of the large Brown family from the popular TLC series 'Sister Wives'. By Je'Kayla Crawford Aug. 26 2023, Published 12:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@audreykriss

Originally featuring four wives married to one man, Kody Brown, the show Sister Wives spotlights a very large family as they work through their unique dynamic.

One person who joined the big family is Audrey Kriss. Who is Audrey? Hint: They are married to one of Kody's children. Here is everything we know about them.

Who is Audrey Kriss from 'Sister Wives'?

Out of the eighteen children that Kody currently has, one is with his now ex-wife Meri Brown. Their child is Leon Brown and they are a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

It has been revealed via multiple outlets that Leon has gotten married to their longtime partner Audrey Kriss. According to Us Weekly, the two secretly got married in October 2022. Meanwhile, the couple hasn't confirmed the union themselves as of time of writing.

As far as Leon's relationship with Kody and Meri, it has been pretty back and forth. In fact, Gwendlyn Brown, Leon's half-sister, revealed in February 2023 that Leon was estranged from them.

"It's not that they're not fitting in, it's that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust, and it's just they found a safer community for themselves," she explained. But, they seemed to have patched things up now. Both Audrey and Leon have been seen hanging out with the rest of the Brown family.

When did Audrey and Leon get engaged?

The couple got engaged back in 2019 in Washington, D.C. Leon was the one who proposed to Audrey. They spoke to People after the beautiful moment and detailed why they chose that location.

Leon said, "We had just started dating when we came for the first time two years ago and it was such a special time for us that I wanted to propose there." The reality TV star went on to say that it was nearly love at first sight.

"I can’t exactly pinpoint, but it was pretty early on. There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life," they revealed.

What does Audrey Kriss do for a living?

Based on their work-related Instagram account, Audrey is a graphic designer and digital artist who makes impressive artwork and shares it with their fans. Their work page bio also shared that Audrey is both transgender and non-binary.

As far as their personal Instagram account, Audrey constantly posts photos of Leon and them spending time together, as well as advocacy posts for LGBTQIA+ support.

Is Audrey Kriss on 'Sister Wives'?

Audrey has not been featured in Sister Wives. But, now that they are married to Leon, they may be making an appearance in Season 18 of the popular series.