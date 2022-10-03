Where Does Janelle From ‘Sister Wives’ Live? Here's an Update on the TLC Star

Fans of Sister Wives saw major upheaval in on the TLC show on Sunday, Oct. 2. In Sunday’s episode, Christine Brown returned to Flagstaff, Ariz., to break the news of her and Kody Brown’s breakup to her fellow sister wives. And Janelle Brown faced the prospect of moving out of her rental after the landlord decided to put the house up for sale.

So, where does Janelle Brown from Sister Wives live now?