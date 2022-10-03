Where Does Janelle From ‘Sister Wives’ Live? Here's an Update on the TLC Star
Fans of Sister Wives saw major upheaval in on the TLC show on Sunday, Oct. 2. In Sunday’s episode, Christine Brown returned to Flagstaff, Ariz., to break the news of her and Kody Brown’s breakup to her fellow sister wives. And Janelle Brown faced the prospect of moving out of her rental after the landlord decided to put the house up for sale.
So, where does Janelle Brown from Sister Wives live now?
It’s a good question, especially because the Browns always seem to be on the move. When Sister Wives premiered, Kody, his three wives, and their many children were living in one house in Lehi, Utah. But the threat of being arrested for polygamy forced them to move to Las Vegas. And years later, when Sin City seemed too sinful, the Browns moved to Flagstaff, where Kody had hopes of uniting the family under one roof. And that’s where Janelle has stayed…
Janelle Brown is living in Flagstaff, but she’s eager to build on the family’s Coyote Pass property.
As Newsweek reported last month, Kody and his three remaining sister wives — Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown — are still living in Flagstaff, Ariz. Christine, however, moved from Arizona to a duplex in Utah last fall, around the time she announced her split from Kody, per Us Weekly.
The Browns own property in Flagstaff that they’ve dubbed Coyote Pass, but they haven’t built houses on the land for a variety of reasons. It took a while to sell their Las Vegas houses, for example, and their construction plans were also hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, disagreements about parcels, and Christine’s exit from the family, according to In Touch.
Still, Janelle is champing at the bit to break ground. “When you look at this whole thing, right? C’mon, it’s just amazing,” she said in an Instagram video from Coyote Pass this April 2022. “I’m so excited to get out here this summer and work on it some more.”
In the Oct. 2 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle is ready to move out of her rental and start building her Coyote Pass place. “I don’t get it — Kody is so always twisted up about this thing,” she said in a confessional. “Like, I don’t have a house! I don’t have a house. I think I can buy an RV — like, a trailer. I can bring it out here for a few months, and we can stay in it, and I’ll pour all my resources into starting the house build.”
Janelle Brown lived in an RV on the land in 2021 before opting for short-term housing.
Sure enough, Janelle made good on her plan, telling Instagram followers in June 2021 that she was living “the RV life” on the Coyote Pass company. “The rental where I was living was sold, and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental,” she wrote. “Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy — as [it is] where you are, I’m sure — rentals are even harder to come by.”
That November, though, Janelle revealed on Instagram that she was putting the RV into storage. “We decided to find short-term housing in town instead of riding out the winter,” she explained.