Season 19 of 'Sister Wives' Has a Lot of Ground to Cover
Season 19 will cover more than a year of time for the polygamist family.
The trailer for Season 19 of Sister Wives is here — and boy is it a messy one. The family is hitting some financial problems, Kody's wives are slowly leaving him, and it seems like things are falling apart at the seams. In the trailer, Kody also makes a pretty out-of-pocket proclamation, telling the camera in a confessional, "Blame yourself if I don't love you, OK?"
Looks like the new season will have a lot to unpack for viewers' enjoyment. But when was Season 19 of the reality show filmed? Here's what we know, based on the new trailer and talks online.
When was Season 19 of 'Sister Wives' filmed?
Though we don't know the exact filming dates for the upcoming season, there's definitely a lot of ground being covered in Season 19. For starters, the new season will cover Christine meeting her now-husband, David Woodley. The trailer teases a confessional after their first date, and the pair actually tied the knot in October 2023.
The pair hard-launched their relationship online in February of that same year, and though it's hard to say just how long they were dating before the Instagram announcement was made, it seems as though Season 19 will be covering much of the drama that unfolded throughout 2023. Kody and David's meeting, at the least, will be unveiled on-camera, according to the trailer.
TLC also previously said that Season 19 wouldn't cover the death of Garrison Brown, Kody and Janelle's son, though it would show them coming together and grieving the loss. Garrison passed suddenly in March of 2024. Given there's at least a year of time between Christine meeting David and Garrison's passing, it seems there's a lot of ground that will be covered in this upcoming season.
Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. EST.