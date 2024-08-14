Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Season 19 of 'Sister Wives' Has a Lot of Ground to Cover Season 19 will cover more than a year of time for the polygamist family. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 14 2024, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The trailer for Season 19 of Sister Wives is here — and boy is it a messy one. The family is hitting some financial problems, Kody's wives are slowly leaving him, and it seems like things are falling apart at the seams. In the trailer, Kody also makes a pretty out-of-pocket proclamation, telling the camera in a confessional, "Blame yourself if I don't love you, OK?"

Article continues below advertisement

Looks like the new season will have a lot to unpack for viewers' enjoyment. But when was Season 19 of the reality show filmed? Here's what we know, based on the new trailer and talks online.

Article continues below advertisement

When was Season 19 of 'Sister Wives' filmed?

Though we don't know the exact filming dates for the upcoming season, there's definitely a lot of ground being covered in Season 19. For starters, the new season will cover Christine meeting her now-husband, David Woodley. The trailer teases a confessional after their first date, and the pair actually tied the knot in October 2023.

The pair hard-launched their relationship online in February of that same year, and though it's hard to say just how long they were dating before the Instagram announcement was made, it seems as though Season 19 will be covering much of the drama that unfolded throughout 2023. Kody and David's meeting, at the least, will be unveiled on-camera, according to the trailer.

Article continues below advertisement