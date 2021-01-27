Someone in the 'Sister Wives' Family Wants to Ditch Polygamy and Move Back to Utah

When Sister Wives first started airing on TLC, the Brown family — Kody and his four wives, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn, along with their children — all lived together under one roof in Lehi, Utah. They packed up everything in 2011 and relocated to Las Vegas, where each wife lived in a separate home. Fast-forward to 2018, and the Browns again embarked on a major move.

It makes sense, then, that fans might be wondering: Where does the family live now?