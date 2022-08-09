'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Family Is Truly as Big as You'd Imagine It to Be

Next up is Mykelti Ann, who was born to Kody and Christine on June 9, 1996. The fifth Brown child, Mykelti is the owner of a clothing business called Mykelti’s Whimsical Boutique, Mykelti married Antonio Padron in 2016 and has since given birth to a daughter named Avalon Asa. She's currently pregnant with twins.

Janelle's third child and Kody's sixth, Hunter Elias, was born on Feb. 9, 1997. He majored in biology at the Air Force Academy and wants to become a nurse.