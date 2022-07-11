'Sister Wives': Here's the Scoop on Robyn and Kody Brown's Relationship Status
Fans of the hit TLC series Sister Wives are well aware that the show's relationship dynamics can get pretty ... interesting at points. Focusing on the lives of Kody Brown and his "sister wives," the show takes a deep dive into polygamy and and implications within the Mormon community and beyond.
One of the more interesting relationships as of late has been between Kody and one of his sister wives, Robyn Brown. There have been some rumors as of late that their relationship isn't what it once was, but did Robyn and Kody actually divorce? Here's what we know about the situation.
Did Robyn and Kody Brown divorce?
Rumors began circulating online recently that Kody and Robyn may be getting divorced. These rumors began because of a screenshot that was circulating of an "exclusive" TMZ article with the headline "Robyn Brown Files for Divorce From Kody Brown." But it turns out that no TMZ article with that headline exists, nor does any related article stating that the two have split up. In other words, the screenshot was fake.
Fans on Reddit were also alarmed when a screenshot of the Sister Wives Wiki page seemed to reflect the same information, saying that the duo divorced in 2022. As of the time of writing, the information on that page has been fixed. However, the false claims of a divorce still had plenty of fans chiming in with their opinions on Robyn and Kody's relationship.
"Maybe it’s Janelle’s turn to be legally married to him," wrote one Redditor. (Not to mention, there have been rumors that Janelle plans to split from Kory as well.)
"I doubt Janelle ever wanted a legal marriage," disagreed another commenter. "She said the best thing that ever happened in her marriage to Kody was her getting her own checkbook. No way would she put up with Kody's opinion in her personal finances or housing agreements."
"I don’t buy it. He wouldn’t consider leaving the little kids until they’re at least a little older and a new fertile wife comes along," a user chimed in, referencing Kody's string of relationships which have been well-documented on the show.
"Maybe they did a legal divorce so they could avoid some kind of debt, or qualify for some kind of assistance," speculated another commenter.
All in all, it appears as though the rumors about Robyn and Kody splitting are just that. With no actual confirmation from either star that things are anything less than solid between them, fans will just have to stay tuned to Sister Wives to see what may happen in the future with reality television's favorite polygamists.