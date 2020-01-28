Does Kody Brown Have a Fifth Wife? Rumors Have Been Swirling About the 'Sister Wives' Star

Back in 2012, Meri pointed out that a woman named Natalie was "cute" to her husband — but Kody immediately shut it down. "Well, she's cute!" Meri insisted to Kody in the TLC clip.

"Well she is cute ... But what does that mean?" Kody replied.

As Kody and Meri were looking back at their conversation, Kody shared, "It just was like a flashback — 'Wait a second, that's what you said about Robyn.' This is not an option and you need to stop being open this way."