'Sister Wives' Is Back for Season 17 With One Less Wife — Why Did Kody and Christine Divorce?

In November 2021, a full three months before the Season 16 finale aired, Christine announced via Instagram that she was leaving Kody.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she revealed. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."