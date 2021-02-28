Here's What Mykelti Brown From 'Sister Wives' Is up to Today

While it looks like there's trouble in paradise between Kody Brown and a couple of his wives in Sister Wives , at least one of his daughters is living a seemingly drama-free, happy life. Mykelti Padrion, the daughter of Kody and Christine (Kody's fifth child and Christine's second), is happy with her husband Antonio Padron — and she's about to give birth to a daughter any day.

What is Mykelti from 'Sister Wives' doing now?

Mykelti and Antonio are currently getting some traveling in before their baby comes. The couple, who got married in December 2016, announced that they were pregnant in September 2020. Since then, 24-year-old Mykelti has been posting cute photos of her growing bump and happy relationship with her husband. Unlike her parents, Mykelti and Antonio opted to stay monogamous.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

On Feb. 19, Mykelti shared a car selfie and wrote, "Casually enjoying a little trip with @tonychessnut before the baby comes and it gets hard to travel. Up to Northern UT to see the Sistas! Excited for a mini vacation."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

A few days before Mykelti hit the road with her husband, she and her sister did a maternity photo shoot. "My sister did my maternity photo shoot @ysabelpaigebrown she’s definitely going places. Such an awesome shoot and so fun. I’ll share more photos soon. Absolutely loved the experience and so happy I have them for a memento."

Article continues below advertisement

Mykelti has already put together the nursery of her dreams, which has a cute little nook and plenty of bean bags so baby and parents can play and hang out. "Baby girls nursery may be more for a toddler but this was the style I wanted and I’m absolutely happy for the outcome. So excited and ready to begin our next chapter in 7 or so weeks," Mykelti shared.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

The couple seems ecstatic about their pregnancy. "Tony and I have both been looking forward to having a baby since we were first married four years ago," Mykelti told People. She added, "When we found out, we were ecstatic. It was so wonderful when we could tell our family and we were so happy they were all excited with us." Her husband chimed in, "I'm excited to have another player in our team."

Mykelti wasn't surprised when they found out she was pregnant with a girl. "The whole pregnancy she's felt like a girl. That's what I really wanted for my first so I'm extremely stoked she's a girl. Already buying clothes," she said. Although Antonio admitted he wanted a boy, he's ready to be "overprotective." He told People, "When I found out it was a girl, I felt, 'Wow, yup my wife was right, she just knew. I was happy it's a girl, but I did want a boy first. I'm ready to be overprotective."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, on Sister Wives, Kody and Meri's relationship is not doing so hot. In a preview for tonight's episode, Meri tells their therapist, "The relationship between he and I, it’s gone. It’s dead. It’s over.”