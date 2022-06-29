'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Is "Genderqueer, Trans, and Unapologetic"
TLC's Sister Wives has been following Kody Brown, his wives, and their 18 children for the past 12 years. But while viewers might be intimately familiar with the Brown kids who live near to their parents, some might have lost touch with the adult children who appear less frequently on our screens.
On June 28, 2022, Leon Brown — the only biological child of reality stars Meri and Kody — came out as trans. They revealed their new pronouns are they/them in an Instagram post where they added, "My name is Leon or Leo (I love them both)."
Leon Brown came out as trans in a touching Instagram post.
In a social media post that has amassed nearly 20,000 likes in under 24 hours, Leon explained they were "pretty young" the first time they knew they weren't a girl. "Unfortunately, I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered and restrictive," they continued. "So I continued to be socialized as a girl and later a woman."
"I'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world," they wrote. "And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."
"Being queer and trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself," Leon added. "And yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process. Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."
Shortly after Leon published their photos on Instagram, future spouse Audrey Kriss voiced their support by sharing Leon's post with stickers that read, "Love you now and always" accompanied by the trans flag. Audrey themself came out as transgender on Dec. 4, 2021, in a statement posted to Instagram.
Leon clarified at the bottom of their post that they are sharing this part of themself "to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries." "If you choose not to use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me," they concluded. "My name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. Please only refer to me in that way."
The self-described "radical humanist" has earned the support of their mom, Meri Brown, Kody's first wife, who was legally married to him until 2014 when they dissolved their marriage so Kody could marry Robyn and adopt her three children. In an Instagram story, Meri shared Leon's post along with a sticker that reads, "You are my sunshine."
Leon and Audrey are moving to Denver.
Audrey and Leon have been engaged since the January 2019 Washington, D.C. Women's March. "I had a huge crush on Audrey for a little over a year before we started dating," Leon revealed to People around the time they popped the question.
Audrey also announced on June 2, 2022, that the couple are moving to Denver, Colo. this summer. "Happy Pride y'all! No better way to start the month than to announce we are moving," they posted on Instagram.
Cheers to the start of a new chapter for Audrey and Leon!