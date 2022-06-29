'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Is "Genderqueer, Trans, and Unapologetic"

"I'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world," they wrote. "And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

"Being queer and trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself," Leon added. "And yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process. Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."