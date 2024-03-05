Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Has Died at 25 Garrison appeared on TV alongside his parents Janelle and Kody Brown on TLC's hit reality series 'Sister Wives' since its debut. By Distractify Staff Mar. 5 2024, Published 5:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@robertthebrown

Garrison Brown — best known from the TLC hit reality series Sister Wives — died on March 5, 2024, TMZ reported. He was only 25.

The second youngest of Janelle and Kody Brown's six children, Garrison Brown had appeared on the show alongside his family since it premiered in 2010. Here's what we know about the tragic situation so far.

What was Garrison Brown's cause of death?

TMZ reported that Garrison died in Flagstaff, Ariz. — where he'd had his own place after moving away from home — from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police apparently told the outlet that no foul play is suspected, and the case is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Sadly, Garrison's brother Gabriel is reportedly the one who found him.

Janelle confirmed the sad news of Garrison's passing on Instagram, writing, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison Brown was known for being handy around the house and helping out his family.

Per Today, the young animal lover was known to pitch in around the house to help his family, with Janelle often praising him on social media for his help. "Today was so crazy for me, Gabe had his wisdom teeth out and there were a myriad of other appointments. I was all set to order something but Garrison said he would cook. They help out a lot around the house, but tonight was extra appreciated," Janelle wrote in a July 2020 post.

Later that year in November 2020, Janelle made another post giving a shout-out to Garrison for building her a metal table. "Garrison is building me a table! There is a long line of carpenters on my dad's side of the family. Maybe he has picked up that torch," she wrote alongside a photo of Garrison at work.

Garrison — who joined the Nevada Army National Guard in 2015 — opened his own online clothing store called Bobs Floral in 2019. He was also reportedly enrolled at the College of Southern Nevada as of 2023.

Garrison Brown became estranged from dad Kody Brown.

As Sister Wives viewers know, the show has followed Kody and his different sister wives throughout the years, and has shed light on their struggles as well. Janelle and Kody separated in 2022, and in an episode of the show that aired later that year, Janelle revealed that Kody had an estranged relationship with two of their sons, Garrison and Gabriel. In a November 2023 episode, Kody said he hadn't been in touch with Garrison and Gabriel "for quite a while."