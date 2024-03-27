Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives The Life of 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Was Honored in a Military Ceremony Garrison Brown was laid to rest in late March following his death earlier in the month. By Joseph Allen PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Nevada National Guard

Following the news in early March that Garrison Brown, one of the stars of Sister Wives, had died at just 25 years old, there was an outpouring of grief and love both from those who knew him and from those who had seen him on the show. Now, just a few weeks after his death, a military ceremony has been held in his honor.

Pictures from that ceremony were recently released online, along with a touching obituary from those he served alongside. Take a look at some of those photos, along with the obituary that was written for Garrison, below.



These are the pictures of 'Sister Wives' star Garrison Brown's military ceremony.

Though photos of Garrison’s personal family funeral may never be released, the Nevada National Guard, where Garrison worked, honored his death with a lengthy post on Facebook accompanied by images from the ceremony. "Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, along with friends and family, gathered yesterday at the Clark County Armory to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown, who passed away on March 4," the post explained.

The post also delved into some personal memories from Garrison's life, including those shared by his family. Then, it discussed his service with the National Guard. "As a Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard and a proud CAV Scout, Brown exemplified dedication to his country. He also had a caring nature, pursuing a career in nursing to help others," the post read.

"The entire Nevada National Guard community shares in the sorrow of losing Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown," the post continued. "We recognize the profound impact of his absence on our fellow members and the 221st Cavalry family, who are deeply affected by the loss of their trusted companion." Garrison died by suicide, and the National Guard were not the only people who paid tribute to him in the aftermath of his death.

Garrison's brother Hunter also paid tribute to his brother.

In a post of his own on Instagram, Hunter eulogized his brother, and also shared a photo of himself at Garrison's military remembrance. "I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!" he wrote in part.

Photos from the ceremony show the entire family in mourning, alongside the official rituals that accompany any military celebration of life. Although Garrison didn't die in the line of duty, he received the ceremony nonetheless.

Garrison's death is undoubtedly a profound tragedy for everyone who knew him well, and as every obituary of him has indicated, he was a loving, vibrant person in life. It's unclear whether Sister Wives will continue in his absence or not. For now, though, his family is totally focused on grieving his profound loss.