Will 'Sister Wives' Be Renewed for Another Season or Is It the End of the Line?By Abi Travis
Updated
TLC’s Sister Wives has been on the air for nearly 10 years now, and some people are starting to wonder whether its time is coming to an end. Rumors of the show’s cancellation have swirled for several years now, but it seems like every year, the show is renewed at the last minute for yet another season.
Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has made filming new episodes of the show extremely difficult (if not impossible). Season 14 may very well be our last chance to catch up with Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, Robyn, and allllll of those kids (and grandkids!). Is Sister Wives canceled? Here’s what we know.
Is ‘Sister Wives’ canceled?
Season 14 of Sister Wives premiered in January of 2020. Usually, new episodes air every Sunday. However, after Episode 15 (“Two Moms, Their Daughter, and a Baby”) aired on April 12, there were suddenly no new episodes. There was no fanfare regarding a surprise cancellation, but people started to get suspicious.
Previous seasons of the show have also featured a "Tell-All" episode as the season’s finale. In the "Tell-All" episodes, we typically see the five parents — Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — reviewing footage from the most recent season and providing more details than what was originally shown on the show. So far, Season 14 hasn’t had a "Tell-All" episode, either. So what gives?
As of right now, there has been no official word from TLC regarding the possible cancellation of Sister Wives. But don’t get too excited — that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll definitely be getting a Season 15.
‘Sister Wives’ production has been halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As with basically every other show on TV right now, TLC can’t film new episodes of Sister Wives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic situation could also be the reason why TLC has not made any official statement regarding the status of the show. In April, the parents of the show spoke to US Weekly about how the family has tried to implement social distancing.
“I really think it would have been easier to deal with being quarantined if we were all under one roof because we’re having to be so separate,” Janelle said (perhaps referencing Kody’s abandoned plan to build one house for the whole family). “Since we’re staying so distant from each other we need to make phone calls and find other ways to stay in touch as much as possible,” Robyn added. “I’m talking to my family more because I have the time and because we’re all worried right now."
Sister Wives’ ratings are actually not too bad — the April 12 episode ranked third in Original Cable Telecasts that night, after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and Real Housewives of Atlanta. If Sister Wives is canceled, it probably won’t be due only to the ratings.
Despite its ratings, audiences have been complaining about the last few seasons.
Although the ratings haven’t suffered, many who watch Sister Wives have complained that the most recent seasons don’t hold up to early seasons of the show. Season 14 was largely dominated by the family’s difficulties in moving to Flagstaff, Ariz. and not much else. As the family’s 18 children grow up — eight of them have already moved out of their parents’ homes — the show may eventually reach a natural conclusion.
So far, Sister Wives fans can tell themselves that no news is good news. But if the show is canceled, it probably won’t be too surprising to many.