Will 'Sister Wives' Be Renewed for Another Season or Is It the End of the Line?

TLC’s Sister Wives has been on the air for nearly 10 years now, and some people are starting to wonder whether its time is coming to an end. Rumors of the show’s cancellation have swirled for several years now, but it seems like every year, the show is renewed at the last minute for yet another season.

Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has made filming new episodes of the show extremely difficult (if not impossible). Season 14 may very well be our last chance to catch up with Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, Robyn, and allllll of those kids (and grandkids !). Is Sister Wives canceled ? Here’s what we know.

As of right now, there has been no official word from TLC regarding the possible cancellation of Sister Wives. But don’t get too excited — that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll definitely be getting a Season 15.

Previous seasons of the show have also featured a "Tell-All" episode as the season’s finale. In the "Tell-All" episodes, we typically see the five parents — Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — reviewing footage from the most recent season and providing more details than what was originally shown on the show. So far, Season 14 hasn’t had a "Tell-All" episode, either. So what gives?

Season 14 of Sister Wives premiered in January of 2020. Usually, new episodes air every Sunday. However, after Episode 15 (“Two Moms, Their Daughter, and a Baby”) aired on April 12, there were suddenly no new episodes. There was no fanfare regarding a surprise cancellation, but people started to get suspicious.

‘Sister Wives’ production has been halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with basically every other show on TV right now, TLC can’t film new episodes of Sister Wives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic situation could also be the reason why TLC has not made any official statement regarding the status of the show. In April, the parents of the show spoke to US Weekly about how the family has tried to implement social distancing.

“I really think it would have been easier to deal with being quarantined if we were all under one roof because we’re having to be so separate,” Janelle said (perhaps referencing Kody’s abandoned plan to build one house for the whole family ). “Since we’re staying so distant from each other we need to make phone calls and find other ways to stay in touch as much as possible,” Robyn added. “I’m talking to my family more because I have the time and because we’re all worried right now."