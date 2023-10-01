Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Is 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Open to Dating Again? Here's What We Know Janelle Brown is going into "a new chapter" on 'Sister Wives' after the Kody Brown split. But does that chapter include dating other men? By Emma Saletta Oct. 1 2023, Published 2:46 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Reality TV star Janelle Brown is making it clear on Sister Wives that she is done with Kody Brown, and that she doesn't event him back at her house. She is now talking about her feelings toward dating, and if she's ready for it now that her relationship with Kody is over.

Janelle remains friends with Kody's ex-wife and sister wife, Christine Brown, and and opens up to her about personal subjects, including the next steps in moving forward from the chaos that's erupting throughout Season 18. So, what are Janelle's next steps? Will she be going back on the dating market? We have all the details below!

Janelle Brown has brought up her feelings toward dating on 'Sister Wives'.

Janelle is being open about her feelings involving Kody in Season 18, and is now finally telling audiences if she is ready to go back onto the dating market. For those who are hoping to see Janelle with a new man in her life that isn't a family friend or relative, prepare to be let down.

A Sister Wives episode preview on Entertainment Tonight shows Janelle confirming that while her relationship with Kody is done, her dating life altogether is also non-existent. "I'm in this really weird place right now because I don't want Kody back at my house, and there's no real legal mechanism that shows we're legally divorced, but I'm not at all interested in any other kind of relationship," she says during the episode.

Hey, those feelings do come when you least expect it sometimes, and Janelle understands that, despite being adamant that she's staying out of the dating market. "I'm not interested in dating, I mean unless God somehow throws this guy right in my path and points with big arrows, 'This is it, this is it, this is it.' I'm just not interested," she emphasized.

She may be done dating, but Janelle Brown is ready to move on — and still star on 'Sister Wives.'

Christine is supporting Janelle when it comes to her moving forward from the Kody drama. In fact, the two women appear to be ecstatic about what Janelle will be doing now that the split is official. "It feels optimistic, and it feels like there's lots of options," Janelle says after Christine asks how it feels to be entering into a new chapter in her life.

The pair also reminisce about the previous summer when Christine left the home and how Janelle cried over that rather than get emotional about her split from Kody. "You cried then, but not with you and Kody," Christine reminds her at the restaurant, a fact Janelle doesn't deny.