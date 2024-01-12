Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Was "Too Busy" to Attend Her Mom's Wedding Following widespread speculation, 'Sister Wives' star Gwen revealed that her absence from her mom Christine's wedding was due to her busy schedule. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 12 2024, Published 3:23 p.m. ET Source: TLC

In October 2023, Sister Wives star Christine Brown officially tied the knot with her longtime beau, David Woolley. But brace yourselves for the jaw-dropping plot twist of the century – someone truly important was MIA on the big day. Do you have any guesses? Well, it was none other than Christine's own daughter, Gwendlyn Brown.

What happened? Why on earth did Gwen skip her mom's wedding?! If you're dying for the juicy deets, don't even think about clicking away because we've got the scoop you've been craving!

Why didn't 'Sister Wives' star Gwen go to Christine's wedding?

In a candid livestream Q&A on Oct. 11, 2023, Mykelti Brown opened up about who missed her mom's nuptials to David Wooley. When asked about Gwen's presence, she bluntly said, "No, Gwendlyn did not go to the wedding." Curiosity piqued, and another viewer soon questioned whether Gwen's absence had anything to do with their brother, Paedon, whom she famously called out in a viral clip early in 2023.

"I honestly don't know. I don't know," Mykelti revealed to the viewers. "Gwendlyn didn't tell me why she wasn't there, and when she didn't show up, it was kind of a shock to me. I didn't know she wasn't going to be there."

Mykelti confessed that she finds it "tragic" that her sister missed the ceremony: "I don't know the reasons why. I don't know if there was some sort of… there could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows?" "But it is sad," chimed in Mykelti's husband, Tony Padron, with a solemn nod. "It is sad," Mykelti agreed, leaving us all wondering about the shocking no-show at the Brown-Woolley nuptials!

But fear not because the suspenseful wait for answers is finally over. After weeks of speculation, Gwen finally spilled the tea on October 14 during a Q&A on her Patreon. As it turns out, she was too busy to celebrate her mom's big day.

Gwen said her absence had nothing to do with any underlying drama.

Gwen staunchly defended her decision to skip the Utah wedding, citing an overwhelming schedule as the culprit. But here's the twist — her mom was totally on board with it. "She didn't mind; she took me off the guest list as soon as I told her," Gwen disclosed, putting any potential wedding drama to rest.

In Gwen's own words, "I was busy, lol. Lots going on with school and my house." She highlighted her hectic schedule, particularly with a chemistry class, before reiterating that her mom was well aware of her plans to skip the event.