What Is Paedon Brown From 'Sister Wives' Doing Now? Here's What We Know

One of the eldest sons from the Sister Wives franchise Paedon Brown has grown up to be an opinionated man who is not afraid to speak his mind about his family life, or his time on the show. Not only has he been candid about Season 18 prior to its premiere, but he's also accused Meri Brown of abuse. "Earlier it was said that — it was 'theorized' — that Meri was abrasive and something else. Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children," he said previously.

Meanwhile, recent photos on Paedon's Instagram handle @paedonbrown show that he and his siblings have maintained a close relationship. However, as of now, his last post featuring his mother Christine Brown was on May 8, 2022, while the last photo featuring Kody Brown was a promotional photo on February 14, 2021. Interestingly, as of August 27, 2023, his TikTok profile picture is of him with Christine and Kody in his national guard uniform.

Despite being open to the press, Paedon does not spend all of his time on social media. However, it's given hints as to what he's been up to, and where his relationship with his father stands. So, just what is Paedon doing now? We have the details below!

Where Paedon Brown is now after 'Sister Wives' is a little unclear.

Where is Paedon now since Christine ended things with Kody? Well, it's a bit of a mystery. The star has been active on Instagram and TikTok, where he revealed Season 18 hints on a live video. Other than that, he also includes a link to @BAY Pet Products in his TikTok bio, which products harnesses, collars, leashes, and other accessories for dogs.

Not much else is known about his personal life. Even though Paedon is not too happy about his mom's engagement to David Woolley, with a source telling The US Sun, "All of Christine's kids have been super supportive, except for Paedon," they still have a close relationship. He also maintains solid relationships with Janelle Brown, and most of his siblings.

Paedon was looking for love in March 2023, even admitting that he was on multiple dating apps. However he joked he doesn't "come off well online." As of this publication, it is unclear if Paedon is in a relationship.

How's Paedon Brown and Kody Brown's relationship now outside of 'Sister Wives'?

Paedon and Kody's relationship is seemingly far from perfect. Not only has Paedon not posted any social media about his father since 2021, but he's also not following Kody on Instagram. However, Kody continues to follow him. "He's taught me my entire life 'be your own person, be an individual, 'do what you feel is right,'" Paedon said during an interview back in January 2023. "I had an incredible father, and then he changed."

Unfortunately, Paedon also continues to have a strained relationship with his sister Gwendlyn Brown who allegedly called Paedon a "sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser." He snapped back at these statements by sarcastically saying, "Yes, we are all sexist, racist homophobes — but because I'm a white male and a soldier, I'm sexist."