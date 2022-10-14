Gwendlyn Brown From 'Sister Wives' Is Living Her Best Life — See What She's up to Now

When Sister Wives first started airing in 2010, viewers were introduced to Kody Brown, his four wives — Meri, Janelle, (now ex) Christine, and Robyn — and their brood of children. The Brown family has ultimately grown to include 18 kids, all of whom have appeared on the TLC reality show through the years. But now that more of the Brown children have reached adulthood, they've understandably been featured less in recent seasons.

So what is Gwendlyn Brown up to now? Keep reading to learn more about her!