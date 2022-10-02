Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Sister Wives
Sister Wives kids and parents
Source: TLC

Here's What All 18 of the 'Sister Wives' Kids Are up to Today

Michelle Stein - Author
By

Oct. 2 2022, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

When a reality TV show has been airing new episodes for more than a decade, viewers are bound to witness big changes — from glow-ups, to shifts in family dynamics, to cast members who started out as children growing up before their very eyes. This is exactly what has happened to the Brown kids in TLC's Sister Wives.

Article continues below advertisement

Many of the children Kody Brown shares with Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn have left the nest and started families of their own. And almost all of them look drastically different from when the series premiered in 2010. Let's take a closer look at where the Sister Wives kids are now.

What is Logan Brown doing now?

Janelle Brown and Logan Brown
Source: Instagram/@janellebrown117

Logan Brown, whose mother is Janelle, is the eldest of all of Kody's kids; he was born on May 21, 1994. Although he hasn't appeared on Sister Wives since 2014 and prefers life outside of the spotlight (his Instagram account is private), we do know a bit about what he's been up to in recent years.

Logan reportedly earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as well as a master's degree in business administration from UNLV.

Back in 2017, Logan popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, Michelle Petty — and they recently built a home together in Las Vegas. Logan and Michelle will tie the knot in October 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Aspyn Brown doing now?

Aspyn Brown and her husband
Source: TLC

Aspyn Brown is the second-born Brown kid; she is Christine and Kody's first child together and was born on March 14, 1995. Aspyn married Mitch Thompson on June 17, 2018. They moved to Utah right after she graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"Mitch and I are both from here," Aspyn said of Utah, in a Sister Wives clip posted to Facebook in March 2020. "It just seemed like a good place for us to raise a family, for the future."

Like her brother, Logan, Aspyn's Instagram profile is set to private.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Leon Brown from 'Sister Wives' doing now?

Leon Brown, Audrey Kriss, and Meri Brown
Source: Instagram/@therealmeribrown

Kid number three for Kody is Leon Brown, who was born on July 29, 1995. Leon is Meri's only child. They studied social work at Westminster College and Loyola University, and they currently live in Utah with their fiancé, Audrey Kriss.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Madison Brown doing now?

Kody's fourth child (and Janelle's second-born kid) is Madison Brown, who was born on Nov. 3, 1995. Madison previously attended Utah State University until she and Caleb Brush got engaged in September 2015,

On June 4, 2016, Maddie and Caleb were married. They welcomed a son, Axel, in May 2017, and a daughter, Evangalynn, in 2019. Currently, Maddie and Caleb are expecting their third child in early 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Mykelti Brown doing now?

Kody's fifth-born child (and Christine's second) is Mykelti Brown. On Dec. 17, 2016, Mykelti married Tony Padron. They welcomed a daughter, Avalon, in April 2021. And in June 2022, the Padrons announced they're expecting twins! Mykelti is due with twin boys on Dec. 1 — but as she pointed out on Instagram, they will most likely be born before Thanksgiving 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Hunter Brown doing now?

Hunter Brown and his girlfriend
Source: Instagram/@hunter_elias01

Hunter Brown, who is Kody's sixth child and Janelle's third, was born on Feb. 9, 1997. He majored in biology at the Air Force Academy and earned his master's degree in nursing from Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, he has been dating a woman named Aubrey for about a year.

According to Janelle, Hunter is now living "local-ish" to her, explaining via Instagram in July 2022, "He was home during COVID for a few months of course. But now he is truly 'adulting' and not very far away from me."

Article continues below advertisement

What is Paedon Brown doing now?

Paedon Brown is Kody's seventh child and Christine's third. He was born on Aug. 7, 1998. Like his older brother, Hunter, Paedon, joined the armed forces. He completed boot camp for the Army National Guard back in 2019.

Today, Paedon is working on becoming a fireman in northern Utah.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Robert "Garrison" Brown doing now?

Robert Garrison Brown and his cat
Source: Instagram/@robertthebrown

Robert Garrison Brown is Kody's eighth kid (and Janelle's fourth), and he was born on April 10, 1998. Garrison is a member of the Army National Guard and has a clothing line, Bob's Floral. Now, he appears to be living in Flagstaff, Ariz., where Kody and his three remaining wives (and their children who are still living at home) are based.

Fun fact: He has a cat named Catthew. Second fun fact: He has some serious photography skills.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Dayton Brown doing now?

Dayton, Robyn, Breanna, and Aurora Brown
Source: Instagram/@therealmeribrown

From left to right: Dayton, Robyn, Breanna, and Aurora Brown

Number nine in the Brown kid birth order is David Dayton Brown (who goes by Dayton), who was born on Jan. 21, 2000. He is Robyn's eldest child from her previous marriage to David Preston Jessop; Kody officially adopted Dayton in 2015.

Dayton doesn't appear to be active on Instagram or TikTok. However, his LinkedIn profile is pretty impressive — and it reveals that he's currently a student at Northern Arizona University, where he is working on a triple major in marketing, information systems management, and management.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Gabriel "Gabe" Brown doing now?

Gabe, Savanah, Janelle, and Garrison Brown
Source: Instagram/@janellebrown117

From left to right: Gabe, Savanah, Janelle, and Garrison Brown

Kody's 10th child (and Janelle's fifth) is Gabriel Brown, who was born on Jan. 8, 2001. Currently, Gabe attends Northern Arizona University and lives in Flagstaff.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Gwendlyn Brown doing now?

Gwendlyn Brown and her girlfriend
Source: Instagram/@gwendlynbrown

Kody's 11 child (Christine's fourth) is Gwendlyn Brown, who was born on Oct. 16, 2001. She doesn't share a ton via Instagram about her personal life now, however she is currently dating a woman whose name she hasn't publicly revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Aurora Brown doing now?

Meri Brown and Aurora Brown
Source: Instagram/@therealmeribrown

Aurora Brown is Brown No. 12. She is Robyn's second child from her first marriage; Kody also adopted her in 2015. Although Aurora's Instagram account is set to private, her bio reveals that she studies astronomy at Northern Arizona University and is interested in music and science.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ysabel Brown doing now?

Ysabel Brown
Source: Instagram/@ysabelpaigebrown

Ysabel Brown, who is Kody's 13th child (and Christine's fifth), was born on March 7, 2003. She attends East Carolina University in North Carolina.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Savannah Brown doing now?

Savanah and Janelle Brown
Source: Instagram/@janellebrown117

Savanah Brown is Kody's 14th child (and Janelle's sixth). She was born on Dec. 7, 2004, and currently the only of Janelle's kids still living at home. (She's driving now!)

Article continues below advertisement

What is Breanna Brown doing now?

Breanna Brown is 15th in line, age-wise, of Koy's kids. She is the third child Robyn shares with her first husband and was born on July 10, 2005. Kody adopted Breanna in 2015. Aside from appearing on Sister Wives occasionally, Breanna's life is relatively private.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Truely doing now?

Truely Brown
Source: Instagram/@christine_brownsw

Kody's 16th child is Truely Brown, who was born on April 13, 2010. She is Christine's sixth kid (the only one still living at home), and she often appears on her mom's Instagram account. Currently, she's in seventh grade.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Solomon Brown doing today?

Kody's 17th child — and his first biological child with Robyn — is Solomon Brown. He was born on Oct. 26, 2011. Aside from appearing occasionally on Sister Wives, Solomon lives a relatively private life.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ariella Brown doing today?

Ariella Brown is the youngest (number 18!) child of Kody Brown and Robyn (her fifth). She was born on Jan. 10, 2016. Aside from appearing occasionally on Sister Wives, Ariella lives a relatively private life.

Article continues below advertisement

Catch new episodes of Sister Wives on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC, or on the Discovery Plus app.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Has Three Beautiful Grandkids — and More on the Way

Paedon Brown's TikTok Videos Are Giving 'Sister Wives' Fans so Much Life

Christine Brown Just Sold Her Coyote Pass Parcel to Kody and Robyn for $10

Latest Sister Wives News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.