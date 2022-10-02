Here's What All 18 of the 'Sister Wives' Kids Are up to Today
When a reality TV show has been airing new episodes for more than a decade, viewers are bound to witness big changes — from glow-ups, to shifts in family dynamics, to cast members who started out as children growing up before their very eyes. This is exactly what has happened to the Brown kids in TLC's Sister Wives.
Many of the children Kody Brown shares with Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn have left the nest and started families of their own. And almost all of them look drastically different from when the series premiered in 2010. Let's take a closer look at where the Sister Wives kids are now.
What is Logan Brown doing now?
Logan Brown, whose mother is Janelle, is the eldest of all of Kody's kids; he was born on May 21, 1994. Although he hasn't appeared on Sister Wives since 2014 and prefers life outside of the spotlight (his Instagram account is private), we do know a bit about what he's been up to in recent years.
Logan reportedly earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as well as a master's degree in business administration from UNLV.
Back in 2017, Logan popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, Michelle Petty — and they recently built a home together in Las Vegas. Logan and Michelle will tie the knot in October 2022.
What is Aspyn Brown doing now?
Aspyn Brown is the second-born Brown kid; she is Christine and Kody's first child together and was born on March 14, 1995. Aspyn married Mitch Thompson on June 17, 2018. They moved to Utah right after she graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
"Mitch and I are both from here," Aspyn said of Utah, in a Sister Wives clip posted to Facebook in March 2020. "It just seemed like a good place for us to raise a family, for the future."
Like her brother, Logan, Aspyn's Instagram profile is set to private.
What is Leon Brown from 'Sister Wives' doing now?
Kid number three for Kody is Leon Brown, who was born on July 29, 1995. Leon is Meri's only child. They studied social work at Westminster College and Loyola University, and they currently live in Utah with their fiancé, Audrey Kriss.
What is Madison Brown doing now?
Kody's fourth child (and Janelle's second-born kid) is Madison Brown, who was born on Nov. 3, 1995. Madison previously attended Utah State University until she and Caleb Brush got engaged in September 2015,
On June 4, 2016, Maddie and Caleb were married. They welcomed a son, Axel, in May 2017, and a daughter, Evangalynn, in 2019. Currently, Maddie and Caleb are expecting their third child in early 2023.
What is Mykelti Brown doing now?
Kody's fifth-born child (and Christine's second) is Mykelti Brown. On Dec. 17, 2016, Mykelti married Tony Padron. They welcomed a daughter, Avalon, in April 2021. And in June 2022, the Padrons announced they're expecting twins! Mykelti is due with twin boys on Dec. 1 — but as she pointed out on Instagram, they will most likely be born before Thanksgiving 2022.
What is Hunter Brown doing now?
Hunter Brown, who is Kody's sixth child and Janelle's third, was born on Feb. 9, 1997. He majored in biology at the Air Force Academy and earned his master's degree in nursing from Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, he has been dating a woman named Aubrey for about a year.
According to Janelle, Hunter is now living "local-ish" to her, explaining via Instagram in July 2022, "He was home during COVID for a few months of course. But now he is truly 'adulting' and not very far away from me."
What is Paedon Brown doing now?
Paedon Brown is Kody's seventh child and Christine's third. He was born on Aug. 7, 1998. Like his older brother, Hunter, Paedon, joined the armed forces. He completed boot camp for the Army National Guard back in 2019.
Today, Paedon is working on becoming a fireman in northern Utah.
What is Robert "Garrison" Brown doing now?
Robert Garrison Brown is Kody's eighth kid (and Janelle's fourth), and he was born on April 10, 1998. Garrison is a member of the Army National Guard and has a clothing line, Bob's Floral. Now, he appears to be living in Flagstaff, Ariz., where Kody and his three remaining wives (and their children who are still living at home) are based.
Fun fact: He has a cat named Catthew. Second fun fact: He has some serious photography skills.
What is Dayton Brown doing now?
Number nine in the Brown kid birth order is David Dayton Brown (who goes by Dayton), who was born on Jan. 21, 2000. He is Robyn's eldest child from her previous marriage to David Preston Jessop; Kody officially adopted Dayton in 2015.
Dayton doesn't appear to be active on Instagram or TikTok. However, his LinkedIn profile is pretty impressive — and it reveals that he's currently a student at Northern Arizona University, where he is working on a triple major in marketing, information systems management, and management.
What is Gabriel "Gabe" Brown doing now?
Kody's 10th child (and Janelle's fifth) is Gabriel Brown, who was born on Jan. 8, 2001. Currently, Gabe attends Northern Arizona University and lives in Flagstaff.
What is Gwendlyn Brown doing now?
Kody's 11 child (Christine's fourth) is Gwendlyn Brown, who was born on Oct. 16, 2001. She doesn't share a ton via Instagram about her personal life now, however she is currently dating a woman whose name she hasn't publicly revealed.
What is Aurora Brown doing now?
Aurora Brown is Brown No. 12. She is Robyn's second child from her first marriage; Kody also adopted her in 2015. Although Aurora's Instagram account is set to private, her bio reveals that she studies astronomy at Northern Arizona University and is interested in music and science.
What is Ysabel Brown doing now?
Ysabel Brown, who is Kody's 13th child (and Christine's fifth), was born on March 7, 2003. She attends East Carolina University in North Carolina.
What is Savannah Brown doing now?
Savanah Brown is Kody's 14th child (and Janelle's sixth). She was born on Dec. 7, 2004, and currently the only of Janelle's kids still living at home. (She's driving now!)
What is Breanna Brown doing now?
Breanna Brown is 15th in line, age-wise, of Koy's kids. She is the third child Robyn shares with her first husband and was born on July 10, 2005. Kody adopted Breanna in 2015. Aside from appearing on Sister Wives occasionally, Breanna's life is relatively private.
What is Truely doing now?
Kody's 16th child is Truely Brown, who was born on April 13, 2010. She is Christine's sixth kid (the only one still living at home), and she often appears on her mom's Instagram account. Currently, she's in seventh grade.
What is Solomon Brown doing today?
Kody's 17th child — and his first biological child with Robyn — is Solomon Brown. He was born on Oct. 26, 2011. Aside from appearing occasionally on Sister Wives, Solomon lives a relatively private life.
What is Ariella Brown doing today?
Ariella Brown is the youngest (number 18!) child of Kody Brown and Robyn (her fifth). She was born on Jan. 10, 2016. Aside from appearing occasionally on Sister Wives, Ariella lives a relatively private life.
Catch new episodes of Sister Wives on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC, or on the Discovery Plus app.