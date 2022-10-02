Here's What All 18 of the 'Sister Wives' Kids Are up to Today

Logan Brown, whose mother is Janelle, is the eldest of all of Kody's kids; he was born on May 21, 1994. Although he hasn't appeared on Sister Wives since 2014 and prefers life outside of the spotlight (his Instagram account is private), we do know a bit about what he's been up to in recent years.

Logan reportedly earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as well as a master's degree in business administration from UNLV.

Back in 2017, Logan popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, Michelle Petty — and they recently built a home together in Las Vegas. Logan and Michelle will tie the knot in October 2022.