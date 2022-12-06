Gwendlyn Brown Is Engaged to Girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz — See Their Announcement Here
When Sister Wives first started airing in 2010, Kody Brown's children with his four wives were very young. (And some of them weren't even born yet.) Fast-forward to today, and the TLC is in its 17th season — and Kody wound up with 18 kids altogether. Many of the Brown siblings are all grown up and starting families of their own. This includes Kody and Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown.
Gwendlyn is Christine's fourth-born child (and Kody's 11th overall). She was born in October 2001, which means she turned 21 in 2022. Now that Gwendlyn is an adult and officially living on her own (after Christine left Kody moved back to Utah), fans are curious: Is Gwen single, dating, or married today?
Is Gwendlyn Brown married? No, but she's engaged!
In November 2022, Gwendlyn announced that she and her girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz are engaged. She first revealed the news to those who support her via Patreon — but she went official to her Instagram followers on Nov. 30.
"I’m engaged!! 💍💚" she declared on Instagram, alongside photos of herself and Beatriz. You can see the proposal and the rings side by side on my Patreon via the link in my bio xx (unless we’re mutuals ofc then send me a text, it’s hilarious)."
On Sept. 29, Gwendlyn posted to Instagram a carousel of photos of herself and Beatriz to celebrate six months of dating — which means at the time of their engagement, they had been together for roughly eight months.
Gwendlyn Brown recently came out as bisexual on 'Sister Wives.'
Gwendlyn has appeared less frequently on Sister Wives in recent seasons. Part of that likely has to do with the focus of the show being on the relationships between Kody and his (now three) wives Additionally, Gwen is a busy college kid who moved out on her own. So we get it.
However, during a Season 17 episode, Gwendlyn appeared briefly and spoke about her sexuality. "I'm bisexual," she shared. "I am not only attracted to women, I am also attracted to men and people that fall under different gender spectrums."
So far, Gwendlyn and Beatriz have not shared when they plan to get married — but we'll be sure to update you on the details when/if that information becomes publicly known. Congrats to the newly-engaged couple!
Catch new episodes of Sister Wives Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC and on Discovery Plus.