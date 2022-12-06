Gwendlyn Brown Is Engaged to Girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz — See Their Announcement Here

In November 2022, Gwendlyn announced that she and her girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz are engaged. She first revealed the news to those who support her via Patreon — but she went official to her Instagram followers on Nov. 30.

"I’m engaged!! 💍💚" she declared on Instagram, alongside photos of herself and Beatriz. You can see the proposal and the rings side by side on my Patreon via the link in my bio xx (unless we’re mutuals ofc then send me a text, it’s hilarious)."