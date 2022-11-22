Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron Have Welcomed Twins! Meet All Their Kids

It comes as no surprise that Kody Brown's grandkid count is rising — he and his three wives and one ex-wife share 18 children between them, after all. And it looks like the Sister Wives stars have welcomed yet another member to their family, thanks to Kody and Christine's daughter Mykelti Brown. She and her husband Antonio "Tony" Padron welcomed twin boys in November 2022.

So how many kids does Mykelti have altogether? Let's take a closer look at her growing family.