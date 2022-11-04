What Is Ysabel Brown Doing Now? Catch up With the 'Sister Wives' Star

As a refresher, Maddie Brown is Kody and Janelle's daughter — the second-born of their children together — and she married Caleb Brush in June 2016. They welcomed their son, Axel, in May 2017 and their daughter, Evie, in August 2019, and they're expecting a baby girl in February 2023.

"Maddie and Caleb are really, really incredible people," Ysabel said on Sister Wives. "I think it'll be nice going from going where my dad and mom didn't have that great of a relationship to somebody who has an incredible relationship."