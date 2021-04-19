Did Ysabel Brown from ‘Sister Wives’ Ever Get That Spinal Surgery?

If you’ve been watching Sister Wives since it first started airing back in 2010, then you’ve watched most of Kody’s grow up right before your very eyes. Several of the Brown family kids (including Logan , Aspyn , and Mariah ) are now in their early- to mid-20s!

Luckily for those of us who are more interested in the kids than all of the constant parent drama, there are still several kiddos in the Brown family who are living at home. Among them is Ysabel — Christine’s second-youngest child (who is currently 17 years old). Long-time viewers also know that Ysabel was diagnosed with scoliosis (curvature of the spine) as a young teen. After the most recent episode, people are wondering: Did she get spine surgery?

Anyway, now that the fall of 2020 has come and gone, people are wondering what exactly happened with Ysabel’s surgery. Did she go to New Jersey? Did Kody come with? How is she doing these days? We have good news!

He even suggested that maybe Ysabel could travel to New Jersey alone in order to get the surgery — a proposal that Christine immediately shot down, telling Ysabel she would never make her travel alone to get surgery. (Kody admitted to producers later that his suggestion had been ill-advised, though we didn’t see him apologize to Ysabel after making it).

Ysabel’s surgery was scheduled for the fall of 2020, and was to take place in New Jersey. In that same April 18 episode (which was filmed prior to the scheduled surgery), Kody expressed that he was not comfortable traveling to New Jersey from Flagstaff during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that maybe they should put the surgery off another six months, although Christine explained that was impossible due to Ysabel’s pain levels.

Ysabel has struggled with scoliosis for several years. In the past, she wore braces and completed special exercises to try to keep the curve in her spine from getting worse. However, audiences found out in the April 18, 2021 episode of Sister Wives that despite Ysabel’s dedication and hard work, her scoliosis continued to plague her life, causing intense pain. Ysabel’s doctors determined that surgery was the best next step for her — but getting the surgery wasn’t a totally straightforward process.

Ysabel had her surgery in the fall of 2020.

In late September and early October of 2020, Christine shared some updates on Ysabel’s status to her private LuLaRoe Facebook Page . “Ysabel is in surgery now!!” she shared in a caption of images depicting Ysabel in a surgical gown. “We’re so excited!! Thanks for all your prayers and positivity. I truly feel so blessed to have so many friends like you. I’ve loved how many of you have shared your personal stories with me because they have helped me put so many things into perspective. Love you all!”

On October 1, Christine shared another ecstatic update: “EVERYTHING WENT GREAT WITH YSABEL!!” she wrote in all caps. “A COMPLETE SUCCESS! I can’t give you details but I want you to know we felt your love and prayers!! THANKS WONDERFUL LOVELIES!!”

Christine doesn’t say in her posts whether Kody joined her and Ysabel on their trip to New Jersey, but judging from some of her other posts about their trip, it looks as though he may have stayed back in Flagstaff.