Does 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Still Live With Kody in Flagstaff?

Shortly after the series aired, the Brown family packed up their things and headed to Las Vegas, Nev., where they lived for years before they found a new home in Flagstaff, Ariz., but not all of Kody’s sister wives seemed thrilled about leaving their home state.

A decade ago, we were introduced to Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his wives — Janelle, Meri, Robyn, and Christine, who lived in the city of Lehi, Utah.

In a recent teaser for the Season 15 finale, Christine Brown , Kody Brown’s third wife, revealed that she was fed up with her marriage to Kody and ready to move back to Utah. Does Christine still live in Flagstaff today? Or did she move back to Utah?

Did Christine Brown move back to Utah?

In the Season 15 finale of Sister Wives, Christine Brown has a lot to get off of her chest. Along with telling fellow sister wife Meri that she cannot “do” marriage with Kody anymore, she also mentioned the idea of returning home to Utah. Although it seems that, as of today, Christine did not move back to Utah, the newest episode of Sister Wives proves that she was seriously considering it in the past.

Earlier in the season, Kody and his four wives took a trip to Utah to visit family friends, which triggered some very real feelings for Christine. She explained to her fellow sister wives, “When we were there, you guys all talked about Utah was home, and the mountains were home, and family was there. So I thought that you felt the same."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

She explained that although their plural lifestyle was not widely accepted in their home state, Utah will always feel like home to her. She added, “So when we went, I mean, it did feel like that, but it's just, it's home, but it's not friendly, is how I feel. I mean, there's a part of it that will always be home to me, always. But it's not friendly to us, and I don't know. I just don't know how to feel comfortable doing that to my kids."

Article continues below advertisement

It seems that quarantine has been especially hard on the sister wives since having to self-isolate in different homes due to COVID-19. Janelle empathized with Christine, saying, “I'm sorry, I just don't even know how to make this okay for you.” But the fact remains that Christine is obviously unhappy in Flagstaff. Does she still live there?

Source: Instagram