Are Christine and Kody Still Together? It Doesn't Look Good on 'Sister Wives'

As Kody and his four wives continue to struggle with figuring out their living situation in Flagstaff, Ariz ., it looks like there's some much deeper issues going on in the Brown family. The coronavirus pandemic only seemed to intensify the tension surrounding whether the family should remain in four separate houses or all move into one, big home together. Things got so bad that at one point, it seems Christine was contemplating walking away from her polygamist lifestyle once and for all.

"Maybe there are some of us who are like, 'Look, I don't want it anymore,'" Janelle said in preview for the Season 15 of Sister Wives, evidently referring to Christine.

"Next time I see Kody, I'm going to tell him I freaking want to move back to Utah, even though the girls don't want to," an utterly fed-up Christine declared in another scene.

"One, two, three, four wives said no, we're never moving back to Utah," Kody insisted.