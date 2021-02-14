Are Christine and Kody Still Together? It Doesn't Look Good on 'Sister Wives'By Michelle Stein
February 14, 2021
Those who have seen previews for Season 15 of Sister Wives know they're in for a wild ride. A sneak peek into the latest drama involving the Browns — a polygamist family consisting of Kody and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — hints that some serious rifts have formed. Naturally, fans have wondered: Are Christine and Kody still together?
As a refresher, Christine and Kody are "spiritually" married (he's is only legally married to Robyn), and they share six children together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendolyn, and Truley. But could the Flagstaff, Ariz., couple potentially be calling it quits once and for all? Let's take a closer look at their relationship today.
Christine wants to move back to Utah in Season 15 of 'Sister Wives.'
As Kody and his four wives continue to struggle with figuring out their living situation in Flagstaff, Ariz., it looks like there's some much deeper issues going on in the Brown family. The coronavirus pandemic only seemed to intensify the tension surrounding whether the family should remain in four separate houses or all move into one, big home together. Things got so bad that at one point, it seems Christine was contemplating walking away from her polygamist lifestyle once and for all.
"Maybe there are some of us who are like, 'Look, I don't want it anymore,'" Janelle said in preview for the Season 15 of Sister Wives, evidently referring to Christine.
"Next time I see Kody, I'm going to tell him I freaking want to move back to Utah, even though the girls don't want to," an utterly fed-up Christine declared in another scene.
"One, two, three, four wives said no, we're never moving back to Utah," Kody insisted.
That's not even the worst of it. The sneak peek trailer ended dramatically with Christine storming off and declaring, "Meri, I can't do marriage with Kody anymore ... I don't want to do it anymore."
Christine's Instagram is suspiciously lacking photos of Kody.
It could just be that Christine prefers to post photos of her kids or to promote her various business ventures — such as LuLaRoe and sponsored posts — but Kody is practically non-existent on Christine's grid.
By contrast, Robyn's Instagram is filled with content promoting Sister Wives, along other family appearances, which often include Kody.
Janelle has also posted via Instagram both about Sister Wives and about Kody.
Even Meri, whom viewers have been watching have marital issues with Kody for years now, has posted about Kody on social media.
So what gives with Christine? Is her lack of acknowledging Kody on Instagram a sign that something troubling has been going on between them for quite some time?
Are Kody and Christine still together?
Based on social media alone, it's impossible to say whether Kody and Christine are still together today. Did they end up "spiritually" divorcing? Or did they work things out? It looks like fans will have to keep tuning into Sister Wives to find out for sure.
Watch new episodes of Sister Wives Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.