'Sister Wives' Fans Are Convinced Meri Brown Has a New Boyfriend — Is It True?By Michelle Stein
Mar. 30 2021, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Those who have been following along with TLC's Sisters Wives know that Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown — have experienced some serious drama in recent years. Following Meri's catfishing incident, which she revealed in 2015, Meri and Kody have been battling ongoing relationship struggles to the point that they no longer regularly communicate with each other.
Now, fans need to know: Does Meri have a new boyfriend?
Are Meri and Kody Brown still together?
Although she legally divorced Kody in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous marriage, Meri and Kody have remained "spiritually" married despite their relationship issues.
On the show at least, it appears Kody and Meri are still attempting to repair their broken marriage.
Rumors have been swirling on and off for a while that Meri has called it quits on her spiritual marriage — so much so that the Sister Wives star took to Instagram in December 2020 to set the record straight.
"Let's just clarify something here. I love this man," she wrote alongside a picture of herself and Kody. "I don't owe anyone an explanation but I'll do it anyway."
Meri continued, "I'm committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able. I'm an independent person who does her own thing. I travel a lot. (Well, pre-covid that is.) I have multiple businesses. I have many friends. I have male friends, (Gasp! Shocker!) and I won't apologize for that."
She ended with, "I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up on that."
In February 2021, Meri offered an update on her relationship with Kody ahead of the Season 10 premiere of Sister Wives — and things weren't sounding quite as peachy.
"I cannot make any one person feel any way about anything," she told People of her status with Kody. "We are in a place where we're just figuring out where we are and, you know, what is happening."
The Season 10 episodes haven't offered a ton of hope for the couple, either.
Does Meri Brown have a new boyfriend?
Meri has not come out and announced that she has a new boyfriend — on Sister Wives, via social media, or otherwise — so it's difficult to say for sure what her current relationship status is.
On July 8, 2019, Meri posted a photo of herself and a man with a cryptic caption: “And then you meet someone who was right in front of you all along... @papabrandon1005 #LivingMyWhy #BecauseICan #FriendsWhoBecomeFamily #JustSmile.” Fans immediately wondered if the man was Meri's new boyfriend — and many were actually happy for her if she finally did leave Kody.
It was eventually uncovered that the mystery man's name is Brandon Stone, and that he was seemingly related to someone named Bruce Stone, whose funeral Meri attended around the same time.
Back in March 2019, a source revealed to In Touch Weekly that Meri was "seeing so many guys." The source, who was reportedly close with Robyn Brown, added, "She dates but she’s probably not going to become public with anybody until they’re serious because she knows the scrutiny she’ll get, and her biggest thing right now is keeping her fans happy and promoting her business.”
The source went on to say that despite Meri reportedly dating other guys, she had no plans of leaving Kody. “She’s going to stay on this wagon for as long as she can. It’s her only means for survival," they explained. "Kody just spent all this money on rent and property so he doesn’t have much to offer. Meri’s got to be careful because if she comes out with a guy, she’s going to break contract.”
It looks like Sister Wives fans will just have to keep tuning in to find out what becomes of Kody and Meri's relationship — and whether she eventually does find a new boyfriend.
Watch new episodes of Sister Wives Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.