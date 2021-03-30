'Sister Wives' Fans Are Convinced Meri Brown Has a New Boyfriend — Is It True?

Now, fans need to know: Does Meri have a new boyfriend?

Those who have been following along with TLC's Sisters Wives know that Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri Brown , Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown — have experienced some serious drama in recent years. Following Meri's catfishing incident, which she revealed in 2015, Meri and Kody have been battling ongoing relationship struggles to the point that they no longer regularly communicate with each other.

Are Meri and Kody Brown still together?

Although she legally divorced Kody in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous marriage, Meri and Kody have remained "spiritually" married despite their relationship issues. On the show at least, it appears Kody and Meri are still attempting to repair their broken marriage.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors have been swirling on and off for a while that Meri has called it quits on her spiritual marriage — so much so that the Sister Wives star took to Instagram in December 2020 to set the record straight. "Let's just clarify something here. I love this man," she wrote alongside a picture of herself and Kody. "I don't owe anyone an explanation but I'll do it anyway."

Meri continued, "I'm committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able. I'm an independent person who does her own thing. I travel a lot. (Well, pre-covid that is.) I have multiple businesses. I have many friends. I have male friends, (Gasp! Shocker!) and I won't apologize for that." She ended with, "I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up on that."

Article continues below advertisement

In February 2021, Meri offered an update on her relationship with Kody ahead of the Season 10 premiere of Sister Wives — and things weren't sounding quite as peachy. "I cannot make any one person feel any way about anything," she told People of her status with Kody. "We are in a place where we're just figuring out where we are and, you know, what is happening." The Season 10 episodes haven't offered a ton of hope for the couple, either.