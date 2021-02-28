Mariah and Audrey Give Their Family Members Big News on ‘Sister Wives’By Dan Clarendon
Feb. 28 2021, Published 10:27 a.m. ET
Where is Mariah Brown from Sister Wives now? Well, for starters, she’s making her first appearance in the TLC reality show’s 15th season.
A sneak peek for the episode airing on Feb. 28, reveals that Mariah — Meri and Kody Brown’s only child — is making a big move with her fiancée, Audrey Kriss.
On 'Sister Wives,' Mariah and Audrey reveal they are moving to Salt Lake City.
In the sneak peek — posted only by People ahead of Sunday’s new installment — Mariah and Audrey visit the Brown family in Flagstaff, Ariz., and tell them they’re moving from Chicago, Ill., to Salt Lake City, Utah, to be closer to the family.
“So this means this Christmas you’re going to be here then” exclaims an excited Christine Brown, another of Kody’s wives.
Meri, for her part, is grateful that her daughter ventured out of the nest. “I love that they have that experience of living in Chicago,” she says in the preview. “And it’s just a fun and different experience, you know? It’s not something that I ever was able to do.”
In a confessional, Meri also elaborated on the difference between Mariah’s upbringing and her own.
“I came from a different culture than what we’ve tried to create for our kids,” she said. “You know, even though it was like, the polygamist culture, the culture I grew up in was, you need to get married when you’re young, and you need to have kids, and you need to be quiet about who you are, and you just need to just stay in this little box. And we’ve tried to create ‘you can do whatever you want to do’ for our kids, and she’s doing it.”
The move shows Mariah and Audrey’s “true partnership.”
Christine also discussed Mariah and Audrey’s move, suggesting it was a compromise for the pair.
“They’re just a good couple,” Christine told viewers. “They communicate well with each other. What this is, too, is it shows me how they’re in sync with each other and communicating with each other and working with each other. And even though, you know, Chicago may have been better for one of them than the other, they’re just willing to give and take and make it a true partnership.”
She went on: “I mean, in my mind, I think Mariah liked it a lot more than Audrey did, but they were still willing to do whatever was necessary to make it so they would both be happy. And it’s just an incredible move for a couple to make. That’s the best part of them moving to Salt Lake, is it’s something that they’re doing together, and they know that they can help the other person be happier and live their best life in Salt Lake.”
When asked which of the Brown kids would move to Salt Lake City next, Christine seemed to crack wise about the family’s contentious move to Flagstaff. “Maybe us!” she quipped. “Nope! Just … nothing …”
Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.