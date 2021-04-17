Where Is Aspyn Brown Now That She’s Not Such a ‘Sister Wives’ Regular?

The current season of Sister Wives has focused more on Kody Brown and his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn than on their kids. So, as you might expect, fans are curious about the Brown offspring — especially Aspyn Brown Thompson , now that she’s not active on social media.

Aspyn is the second-oldest child and first daughter of the family, Kody Brown’s second kid and Christine’s first. She was a regular presence on Sister Wives in the TLC show’s earlier seasons, but now she’s mostly out of the spotlight. She seems to have deactivated her Instagram account , and she hasn’t posted anything on Twitter in nearly two years.

Don’t worry, Sister Wives fans: We’ve rustled up a few details on Aspyn’s life now! Read on for the skinny.