Where Is Aspyn Brown Now That She’s Not Such a ‘Sister Wives’ Regular?By Dan Clarendon
Apr. 17 2021, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
The current season of Sister Wives has focused more on Kody Brown and his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn than on their kids. So, as you might expect, fans are curious about the Brown offspring — especially Aspyn Brown Thompson, now that she’s not active on social media.
Aspyn is the second-oldest child and first daughter of the family, Kody Brown’s second kid and Christine’s first. She was a regular presence on Sister Wives in the TLC show’s earlier seasons, but now she’s mostly out of the spotlight. She seems to have deactivated her Instagram account, and she hasn’t posted anything on Twitter in nearly two years.
Don’t worry, Sister Wives fans: We’ve rustled up a few details on Aspyn’s life now! Read on for the skinny.
Aspyn Brown and her husband are living in Utah.
As Sister Wives fans saw on the show, Aspyn married childhood friend Mitch Thompson in 2018, and they recently moved to Utah. Christine revealed this tidbit of information in a video clip TLC shared on Facebook in March 2020.
“I’m going to see Aspyn today,” Christine said in the clip. “I’m so excited. She moved to Utah a couple of months ago, and I haven’t seen her house yet, and she’s so excited to show me her house. I’d just love to see where she and Mitch ended up.”
Christine said that Aspyn and Mitch are “doing fabulous” in Utah … and that they found it “a little bit hard” to live in Las Vegas, Nev., where the Brown family lived after they lived in Lehi, Utah, but before they moved to Flagstaff, Ariz.
“Mitch hated every day of it,” Christine said of the couple’s time in Vegas. “He just, he did his best. He moved there so Aspyn could finish school at [University of Nevada, Las Vegas]. The day she graduated, they had already loaded up the truck mostly. They left. They left that day. They were done. So now they live in Utah.”
Aspyn and her husband plan to start a family at some point.
In the same clip, Aspyn explained her and Mitch’s move to Utah, saying they were planning on having and raising kids in the Beehive State. (Aspyn works as a store manager at a Kendra Scott location in Utah, according to her LinkedIn profile.)
“Mitch and I are both from here, and it just seemed like a good place to raise a family for the future,” she said. “We will raise a family eventually. We do want kids, but not for a while. Hmm, like, three years.”
Christine added that Aspyn and Mitch “want to just have fun together and just be a couple and figure stuff out” before they add kids to the equation. And she also said that her sister wife Robyn is usually the one who needles Aspyn about motherhood!
“I don’t even talk about kids that much with [Aspyn],” Christine said. “I leave that to Robyn. She gets to pester Aspyn and [daughter] Mykelti about children. I don’t have to. She’s assumed that role.”
