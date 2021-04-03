'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Remembers “Strong, Resilient, Compassionate” Mom Bonnie

Sister Wives viewers saw Bonnie in the Season 15 episode “Birthday Breakdown” — which aired two days after her passing — as she moved in with Meri in Arizona to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mariah Brown, Meri’s daughter, and Audrey Kriss, Mariah’s fiancée, switched places with Bonnie, moving to Utah to run the family’s bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. As Meri explained in that episode, Bonnie was a caretaker who would have given people shelter at the B&B during the pandemic.