Is Meri and Kody's Relationship Going off the Rails on 'Sister Wives'?

By

On Season 14 of Sister Wives, Kody and Meri Brown appear to be drifting further and further apart with each passing episode. The patriarch previously admitted that he no longer has a physical or romantic relationship with his first wife, but do the reality stars still view themselves as a couple?

Are Meri and Kody still together on 'Sister Wives'?

To borrow a phrase from Gwyneth Paltrow, the pair seems to have "consciously uncoupled," but continue to spend time together in a platonic fashion. However, recent footage suggests that Kody is ready to cut Meri loose from his polygamist pack. 