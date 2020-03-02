Is Meri and Kody's Relationship Going off the Rails on 'Sister Wives'?

After deciding to build four different houses on his Flagstaff, Ariz. property, the 51-year-old and his three other wives — Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — got into an argument about Meri’s lack of flexibility over the location of her home.

"Stop defending Meri," Kody told Robyn after she tried to defuse the situation. "Stop acting like you’re not getting the s--t end of the stick here… I’m just done with this conversation. I am so sick of trying to accommodate Meri."