Remember the Bed and Breakfast Meri Brown Bought in 2017? Here's How the Business Is Doing Today

Since its grand opening, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn has earned several five-star reviews online and surpassed both Kody and Meri’s expectations, but since the onset of COVID-19, fans are wondering: Is Sister Wives star Meri Brown's bed and breakfast still open for business?

Despite her husband Kody’s initial apprehension, Meri Brown was able to secure the money to open her own bed and breakfast in December of 2017.

Does Meri Brown still own the bed and breakfast?

In May of 2020, Meri Brown announced that she would be closing the doors of her Utah-based bed and breakfast due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a lengthy Instagram post, Meri detailed why she decided to shut down the business despite her family’s ongoing financial troubles. Meri shared, “Over the past weeks and months during the current pandemic, I've kept a close eye on Utah guidelines for travel recommendations and possible restrictions for closures in the hospitality industry.”

Article continues below advertisement

“At this time as things seem to be loosening up a bit, I've been putting some deep thought into how to move forward with the B&B," she continued. "In the interest and safety of my staff, in particular my sweet mom who so graciously and lovingly welcomes all our guests on a daily basis, as well as the local southern Utah community, we will not be accepting any bookings until further notice. We are also not conducting ANY tours at this time."

Article continues below advertisement

Although things looked grim for Lizzie’s at the start of the pandemic, two months after the inn’s closure, Meri announced that her bed and breakfast was open for business once again.

She wrote on Instagram, “You've been asking, and I'm excited to finally announce that my B&B Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is re-opening (with restrictions) as of Tuesday, July 7! Please be sure to check out www.lizziesheritageinn.com for all the [guidelines] and policies as we continue to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19, and to make your travel reservations.” Meri added, “So whether you're visiting for a quick stay-cation, or need a homey night's stay as you travel across [the] country, welcome! We're so excited to once again open our doors to you!”

Article continues below advertisement

The inn, which Meri apparently still owns, was run by Meri and her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, who died in March of 2021. But what was her cause of death?

Source: Instagram