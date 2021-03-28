The ‘Sister Wives’ Family Could Face Legal Issues in Arizona, Experts Say

If you’re just tuning into one of TLC’s hit shows, you may be wondering how Sister Wives is legal. Longtime viewers will tell you that’s been a matter of contention for Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown — and their kids — since the reality series premiered.

The short answer is that Kody only has one legal wife, and he’s connected to the other wives in his plural marriage through a spiritual union. Meri, Kody’s first wife, was his legal wife until 2014, when she and Kody divorced so that he could legally marry Robyn and adopt the children Robyn had from a prior relationship.

But the legality of their plural marriage has caused the Browns many a headache over the years.