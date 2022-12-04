How Can the Sister Wives Be Polygamists When it's Illegal in the US?

Instead of devoting all of his energies towards an ever-expanding family, he should perhaps use his boundless love to care for and nurture the family he already has. Mormonism preaches a strong and happy family life, but if your immediate family has 22 members and you only have one dad, you're going to feel about 1/22nd as important to him. In 1862 the United States believed that both slavery and polygamy were evils in the colonies that needed to be rooted out in order to prevent the social ills that arose from those practices. It was only because Utah outlawed polygamy in 1890 that the state was admitted into the Union in 1896.