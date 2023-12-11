Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives 3 Out of 4 'Sister Wives' Left: How Is Robyn and Kody Brown's Marriage Doing Today? Three of Kody Brown's 'Sister Wives' have left him. Is Robyn going to follow suit and dump him too? By Sarah Walsh Dec. 11 2023, Published 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Roby, Kody, & Sister Wives

Sister Wives stars Robyn and Kody Brown have been no strangers to the spotlight, with their polygamous lifestyle becoming a focal point of the show. As the series progresses, the dynamics of their relationships have evolved — with three divorces under Kody's belt, fans are wondering how Robyn's relationship with him is holding up.

Is Robyn still married to Kody?

One of the central questions on viewers' minds revolves around the current status of Robyn and Kody Brown's marriage. Are they still together? As far as we can tell, the answer is a resounding yes. Robyn, once Kody's fourth spiritual wife, is now his only legal wife. The intricacies of their legal union unfolded on the small screen, with Kody divorcing his first wife, Meri, in 2014 to legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous marriage.

The tumultuous journey of their polygamous family took a dramatic turn when Christine chose to leave their marriage in 2021. Things got even more complicated when Janelle chose to leave as well in 2023. While Kody openly admitted on a recent episode that he had contemplated leaving Robyn and their two youngest biological children, the couple remains legally married, facing the challenges of rebuilding amidst the upheaval.

Robyn and Kody admit that their Marriage hasn't fully recovered from the splits.

In the aftermath of three marriages crumbling within only 14 months, Kody Brown candidly reveals that moving forward in a monogamous relationship with Robyn feels "still strange." The collapse of his unions with Janelle, Christine, and Meri has left an indelible mark, and the couple went into what Kody describes as a "deep state of mourning."

Kody opened up about the profound impact of the experience, stating, "We are not recovering from this. I mean, it's not clinical depression, but we've been a bit depressed about what the experience did. That's an understatement. But we've been through a very hard experience, and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same." Robyn echoed these sentiments, expressing her struggles with depression, mourning, loss, and grief in the face of the significant changes in the family dynamic.

Amidst the shadows of emotional turbulence, there is a glimmer of hope in the narrative of Robyn and Kody Brown. Kody shares that they are at a "transitionary point," allowing sunshine back into their lives. The acknowledgment that they need to seek happiness and move forward becomes a beacon during their challenging circumstances.

Kody expresses a genuine desire for all his former wives, including Christine, Meri, and Janelle, to find their own happiness, recognizing that it is crucial for the well-being of everyone involved. Reflecting on the pain of divorce and the adjustments to a new family dynamic, Kody articulates a profound truth: "It's like divorce changes you. It just changes you. I guess, everything changes you. Marriage changes you. Divorce changes you. Having children changes you. But I don't feel the same."

